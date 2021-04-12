Several injured in a Tennessee school shooting, including a police officer

Multiple people have been shot at a Knoxville, Tennesee high school (USA), including a local police officer as reported by this body through Twitter this Monday.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx – Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Although at the moment the details about the situation or the number of injured have not been disclosed, the local Knox news outlet cites an anonymous source “with knowledge of the situation” who affirms that it is no longer “active.”

Police and emergency services have come to the Austin-East institute around 3:00 p.m. (local time) and have blocked access to the building and parts of the neighborhood.

In a later tweet, they have reported that a “reunification” point has been established at the baseball field near the center.