BEIJING (AP) – Hawaii extended its confinement order until the end of May, and California police closed a park because it was too crowded, as governments around the world took different paths to reopen their economies and populations.

The death toll officially attributed to the new coronavirus has exceeded 200,000 worldwide, a figure believed to be well below the actual. A second United States Navy ship, a destroyer sailing near South America, reported an outbreak on board.

While advisers to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, worked to focus the president’s message less on the virus and more on the economic crisis it has caused, Dr. Anthony Fauci, from the National Institute of Health, warned about the risk of acting in too much of a hurry.

“You hear a lot about the need and the desire to return to normal. That is understandable, ”he said. “If we don’t control it, we will never go back to normal. I know we want to, but we have to do it correctly ”.

Different countries were traveling on uncertain terrain, trying to avoid a rebound in the virus and to provide economic and psychological relief for people confined at home. Millions of people lost their jobs, and in many places immigrant workers and the poor were especially affected. From Berlin to Texas, protests against the restrictions were recorded.

India allowed local shops to open this weekend, although not in more affected places, where quarantines were decreed. Neighboring Sri Lanka reintroduced a national quarantine until Monday after a partial uprising.

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began, all major construction projects resumed activities, according to authorities, who were trying to resume manufacturing and other activities after two and a half months of confinement.

The outbreak had largely subsided in China, which reported 11 new confirmed cases Sunday, with no new deaths.

South Korea, which recently relaxed some social distancing rules, recorded its ninth day in a row with fewer than 20 new cases.

In Europe, Spain joined Italy and France in preparing to ease restrictions in early May, while Britain was for the moment avoiding changes in its measures while the death toll in the country exceeded 20,000. The number does not include deaths in residences, believed to be in the thousands.

Burnett reported from Chicago. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.