Several Communities will not apply the law that requires the use of the mask at Easter pending its amendment

Sunbathing on the beach without a mask and walking alone or as a family through the countryside without face masks are two prohibited activities this Easter in Spain, after the publication on Tuesday in the BOE of the first law of measures against covid-19. However, the commitment of the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, to study “a technical amendment” that qualifies the use of the mask in “concrete cases” in the open air it takes the state regulation to a limbo and each Autonomous Community has decided to circumvent the folly in a different way.

The The Spanish coastline is the most affected by the obligation to wear a mask outdoors even if the interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters established by the new law is respected. With good weather and holidays, the influx to the beaches raises doubts about the use of the protective element against the pandemic. Does the strict state rule or regional exceptions apply?

Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Galicia or the Valencian Community They have been openly in favor of keeping their regional regulations in force until Health amends the state regulation. A) Yes, during Holy Week they will not issue sanctions, which can reach one hundred euros, for not wearing a mask if a minimum distance is maintained between non-cohabitants, in sea baths and when sunbathing lying down.

A family walks on a path in LugoEFE

Several spokesmen for Health of the Autonomous Communities have presented in the inter-territorial commission of Public Health the obvious inconsistencies of a law that clashes with their norms. They consider that force to wear a mask when you sunbathe lying down or walking alone the countryside is a “decontextualized” decision, while the law says nothing about the need to take it indoors shared with non-cohabitating people. And it also authorizes, against its criteria, to practice outdoor sports without covering mouth.

Too the tourism sector denounces that the rule projects an image of lack of control of the pandemic in Spain. José Luis Zoreda, executive vice president of Exceltur, regrets that the sector continues to be punished and hopes that Health will back down in what they consider a “contradiction.”

For now this holy Week This is what the Autonomous Communities say:

Galicia: sunbathing without a mask, but sport with a mask

The Xunta de Galicia has decided that maintains the regional regulations while the state is not clarified. They defend that the use of the mask continues without being mandatory both for bathing and for lying down. As Galician regulations prevail, the mask is required during individual outdoor sports.

Cantabria, essential in the entrances

Cantabria trusts that the Government clarifies and leaves no doubts about the use of the mask. The Cantabrian government defends its use as a protective element, but the rule contradicts its ordinance, which provides that it is essential to wear it at the entrances to the beach, but allows it to be dispensed with for sunbathing, bathing and walking, as long as it is guaranteed. the interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters.

Basque Country: walk along the beach, with. Sunbathing, without.

On the beaches and pools of the Basque Country, since last summer the use of a mask “on the go” is mandatory, like walking along the shore, and it can be removed when lying down or sitting in a place, as long as it is kept a meter and a half away, or the people are from the same coexistence unit.

Catalonia: bathing in the sea without a mask

The Government of the Generalitat asked on Wednesday do not confuse the public with the mask regulations in relation to the ‘new normal’ law. Facing Easter, in Catalonia it will be compulsory to use in open spaces as long as it is not “incompatible” with the activity to be carried out, such bathe on the beach.

Valencian Community: “The beach is a safe space”

The Valencian Community plans to make contributions to the ‘New Normal Law’ to regulate the use of the mask in beach areas. It is his intention to propose to go to the beach without a mask, “because it is a safe space”, but with conditions, such as respect for distance and relationships with partners, has explained the president Ximo Puig.

The Canary Islands prioritize its regional law over the state one

The Government of the Canary Islands understands that the new regulations on the use of a mask in public spaces does not alter the exceptions of each community autonomous, which in the case of the islands protect whoever takes it off to sunbathe on the beach if he is in his towel and the people around him are at a safe distance.

Balearic Islands: the use of the mask will not be mandatory on beaches

Using the mask It will not be mandatory on the beaches of the Balearic Islands whenever there is distance, you are with a single group to live together or to sunbathe.

This has been stated by the Minister of Health and Consumption, Patricia Gómez, who explained that the Balearic Islands will continue to maintain this rule, agreed in November at the Government Council and through a mandate from the presidency. However, the mask Yes, it should be taken if you are on the beach in a meeting, with a maximum of six people, with another group of coexistence.