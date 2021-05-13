several autonomies already plan to cite them in June

After President Pedro Sánchez has announced that Spain is going to take a new qualitative leap in vaccination due to the arrival in June of 13 million doses from the Pfizer company alone, that we have met the objectives so far, and that we are moving in a straight line towards group immunity for the established period (only 97 days left), some autonomous communities have already announced that this June they will begin to vaccinate the age group between 40 and 49 years old.

Catalonia and Madrid, the first to announce it

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has announced this Thursday that next June the vaccination of all Spaniards who are in the age group between 40 and 49 years will begin, as announced in an interview on Telemadrid by the Deputy Minister of Public Health of the regional government , Antonio Zapatero.

Catalonia has also announced that it will start vaccination against COVID-19 in this same age group in June, while it leaves for next July the start of vaccination of those under 30. The person in charge of vaccination Carmen Cabezas is the one who has confirmed the dates in an interview on the program El món a RAC1, then “three to four weeks later” to start with 39-16 year olds (because the Pfizer vaccine is approved for this age segment).

Heads has aimed even that the calendar of this strip could be advanced depending on the availability of doses of the vaccines. In addition, the possibility of planning the vaccination of young people between 12 and 15 years old is also being studied. Finally, he has also recognized that the immunization of the 50 to 59 band, which began this week and is training for a million people, is going as expected. In fact, this Wednesday, Salut already grants appointments for Catalans between 50 and 55 years old.

For its part, Andalusia estimates that, “by the end of June”, and “taking into account the volume of vaccines” that the autonomous community has received and the “speed” of its plan to administer them, it could be “vaccinating” a population whose age is “over 45” years, as has pointed out the Andalusian Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre. The Valencian Community will begin on June 17 for the age group between 40 and 50, according to the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig. The Junta de Castilla y León is confident of being able to arrive in mid-June.

The vaccines to be administered will depend on current availability, and of course the deadlines could be compromised if we do not receive the agreed number of vials. At the moment, the vaccination data published by Health indicates that Spain already exceeds 30% of the population to which some dose of the vaccines has been administered, and therefore almost 14.5 million people have some protection.

We can see the data broken down in the following graph According to the national vaccination strategy, where they adjust the age range that interests us from 25-49 years (the division of 40-49 has been established by the autonomies, and includes almost 8 million inhabitants):



