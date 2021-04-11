Several arrested for the violent death of a young Moroccan in Logroño

The provincial brigade of the Judicial Police has detained several people for his alleged involvement in the violent death of a 34-year-old man of Moroccan origin that appeared last Thursday in the Ebro de Logroño park.

As reported this Saturday by the National Police in a statement, the operation continues open and new arrests are not ruled out in the next few hours.

The Government Delegation in La Rioja has detailed that on Thursday the notice was received that there was a semi-unconscious person with signs of hypothermia in the Ebro park of the Riojan capital.

A patrol of the Local Police of Logroño traveled to the scene of the event and an ambulance also came, which took the injured person to the emergency service of the San Pedro Hospital, where passed away hours later.

Researchers do not rule out that the cause of death is violent, since it has not been certified that the death was natural. The victim could be a delivery man who lived in the municipality of Oyón, according to the newspaper La Rioja.