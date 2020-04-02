An LG support document indicates that the company plans to add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some of their 2018 televisions. New features will be available around October 2020.

One more step of the presence of HomeKit in our homes

LG indicated a few months ago that AirPlay 2 would only be compatible with its televisions after the year 2019, since could not guarantee a “good user experience” in previous models. Now, with a petition signed by more than 20,000 people on change.org, the company has changed its plans.

Compatible products include the LCD range that contains “SK” or “UK” in the name, as well as the OLED range ranging from “B8” to “Z8”. Also, other televisions, as long as they run webOS 4.0, will also be compatible with this update. The news will be distributed practically worldwide with some exceptions such as Venezuela, China, Iran, Sudan and Syria.

Thanks to AirPlay 2 we can play videos, music, podcasts or photos directly from our iPhone, iPad or Mac to the TV without the need for an Apple TV to act as an intermediary. Similarly, thanks to the compatibility with HomeKit we can turn on, turn off, control the volume, the input channel, etc. using Siri or with the Home app on our Apple devices.

This is certainly great news, and highly anticipated for many LG TV users. In a few months our televisions will be even better.

Share



Several 2018 LG TVs will receive AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility in the coming months