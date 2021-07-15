Seventy years have passed since Ferrari’s first Formula 1 triumph

07/15/2021 at 10:43 AM CEST

Ferrari celebrates this weekend at the British Grand Prix the anniversary of its first Formula 1 victory. On July 14, 1951, in this same setting, the Silverstone circuit, the Argentine José Froilán González Nicknamed the ‘bighead’, he managed to climb to the top of the podium at the wheel of a Ferrari 375 F1, a success that is now commemorated by the Scudería, which will sport a special livery on the Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz cars.

Silverstone had only eight corners and a distance of 4,649 kilometers in 1951. The race was held over 90 laps and the winner wore a laurel wreath on the podium around his neck, a tradition that will be recovered this Saturday during the first race at qualifying sprint to debut in Great Britain.

González started from pole, but he lost the lead and regained it from lap 49. Juan Manuel Fangio, who would later become world champion that same year, Luigi Villoresi, sA teammate at Ferrari, escorted the Argentine driver in the first three positions of that legendary race.

Charles Leclerc will be in charge of making the 375 F1 engine roar again on the asphalt of Silverstone as he did Fernando Alonso in 2011 on the 60th anniversary and Michael Schumacher in 2001 when the 50th anniversary of Ferrari’s first triumph was commemorated.