The victim is the second community case in the entity. The State government reiterated the call to heed the health recommendations to prevent infections.

By Karina Cancino

The Nayarit state government confirmed the seventh positive case of coronavirus in the entity: a 71-year-old male person who recently participated in an event in Mazatlán, Sinaloa; This is the second community case in the entity.

Through a publication, the state government reported on this new case and reiterated the call to reinforce health recommendations to prevent infections.

In addition, he asked to attend information only through official channels so as not to pay for the spread of false news.

“At the moment there is false information circulating in electronic media that point different numbers of infectedThat is why it is very important that only the official media be consulted. Let’s be responsible. Help us take care of you! ”, Published the state government through its page on social networks.