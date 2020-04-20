SOROCABA – Seven young people, including two teenagers, died in a traffic accident when they returned from a party, this Sunday morning, 19, in Sertãozinho, in the interior of São Paulo. The event was held in a farm, contrary to the state and municipal quarantine law, which prohibit events and agglomerations. The accident happened on the Alcídio Balbo road, in the Cruz das Posses district. The car in which all the victims were in was lost in a curve and crashed in the face of a bus transporting rural workers that was going to a farm in the region.

The Fire Department mobilized several rescue teams, but the victims were removed from the car with no life. The bodies were taken to the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Ribeirão Preto. The bus driver, who was alone in the collective, suffered nothing. He told the Civil Police that the car was running too fast and failed to complete the turn, colliding head-on with the bus. The car was overcrowded. The seven victims were between 15 and 30 years old and all lived in Sertãozinho.

Photo: Câmara de Sertãozinho – disclosure / Estadão

Sertãozinho’s delegate, Rodrigo Bortoletto, said that the party’s organizers will respond to the lawsuit for violating the quarantine laws, which prohibit crowded events. The police have already learned that the party took place on a farm in the Colina de São Pedro neighborhood. Organizers will also be prosecuted for selling alcohol to minors. The municipality of Sertãozinho informed that the party was held clandestinely and that it will also adopt administrative measures against those responsible.

