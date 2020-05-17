may 17th. A recorded day for Atlético de Madrid fans. may 17th 2013 … and 2014. Two dates marked in the history of the mattress club in the ‘Simeone era’. Two unforgettable matches for the swollen mattress, who in the first of them saw as they won their tenth Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid and, a year later, the League against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Quique Sánchez Flores began a decade ago the change in the history of Atlético de Madrid that later continued Cholo Simeone. The Madrid coach laid the first stone with a Europa League and a Super Cup European that began to change the course of the rojiblancos. He also lost a Copa del Rey final in 2010 at the Camp Nou against Sevilla, but three years later the mattresses were going to lift the trophy.

It was on May 17, 2013 at the Santiago Bernabéu as a stage and with the eternal rival, Real Madrid, as an adversary. The white box was ahead on the scoreboard with a header from Cristiano Ronaldo, but Diego Costa managed to equalize a contest that would go into overtime. Atlético resisted and resisted, but when everything seemed to be decided on penalties, a header by Joao Miranda put the 1-2 on the scoreboard and allowed Simeone to win his third title as a mattress coach.

Atlético was changing with respect to those decades in which footballers came and went to an unstable and very regular project. AND one year later of that tenth Copa del Rey, Another May 17, the rojiblancos played a new ‘final’. The capricious chance wanted Barcelona and mattresses to see each other’s faces on the last day at Camp Nou. With the two fighting for the League. As in the Bernabéu, Simeone’s started from behind on the scoreboard due to a goal by Alexis Sánchez. The rest is history: Godín tied in the second half and Atlético was proclaimed champion of a historic league in which Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were.

6 and 7 years of the League and the Cup respectively, and Cholo Simeone is still on the bench Atlético de Madrid waiting for culminate his great work: bring the Champions League to the windows of the Metropolitan. He has already planted himself in two finals, in 2014 and in 2016, and in August he will have a new opportunity to fight to lift it after having left the reigning champion, Liverpool, on the road in an epic tie, being the return one of the last games that were played before the break and with an atmosphere that will take us long to live again in the ‘new normal’.