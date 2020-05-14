There were almost 40 festivals from around the world and awards in more than ten of them – Visions du Réel, IndieLisboa, FilmAdrid, Festival do Rio, International Cinema Window (from Recife), Olhar de Cinema (Curitiba), in addition to the magazine’s superlative praise English-language FilmComment, which simply puts the miner – from Contagem – Affonso Uchôa among the greatest directors in the world. So much praise does not make the director lose his head and the film of the time, with all these credentials, is Seven Years in May. As it is a medium-length film, it should premiere in a double program, assembled by the distributor Embaúba with Vaga Carne, by Ricardo Alves Jr. Monday, 14.

Sete Anos em Maio enters the Embaúba website, Vaga Carne on the distributor’s and also on Spcine’s. Vaga Carne is the transcreation of the play written and performed by Grace Passô. In January, the film opened, outside the competition, the Tiradentes Exhibition. In February, it was part of the Berlinale’s parallel programming. “It is a very demanding audience, very focused on issues of language and gender, political issues, and it was very interesting to present the film there. We had, Ricardo (Alves) and me, the expectation of knowing how another look would react, and Berlin it was very good because the festival is very open to innovation. People are interested, they argue. A distributor (Arsenal) contacted us to represent the film in international forums “, explains Grace.

Grace talks about home – at Praça da República, in São Paulo -, where she confines her confinement. “This virus (the corona) allows many possibilities for metaphorical readings, but above all it confronts us with the hell that turned Brazil. Every day, alongside the health issue, we have a new crisis. Conservatism, which has always existed, it exploded in this government. There are days that I produce a lot, in others I just think, think, reflect on all that we are living. “

Vaga Carne was born, on stage, from the desire to shape questions that consumed Grace – as an actress, author and woman. A motionless body, on stage, animated by a voice whose vibration expresses the transformations on that body. “It is inhuman, because the voice multiplies in objects, animals. As a woman, my presence reverberates issues associated with women, but what is spoken is broader. Today we have all the tools of digital, social networks. information circulates much faster. “

Six characters looking for an author, Pirandello. A voice looking for a body. A body inhabited by multiple voices – strangeness. “Ricardo and I did the transcreation, from the stage to the screen, together. He is a friend and a partner. Ricardo is very close in the matter of cinema. We did Sarabanda (by Ingmar Bergman) putting the audience on stage and using a camera to integrate the depth of the audience. Here, the issue of sound is fundamental. “

A reporter’s curiosity – to what extent was Jean Cocteau’s monologue, filmed by Roberto Rossellini with Anna Magnani, A Voz Humana, a reference, or influence? “It wasn’t, I never thought, we never thought. I’ll even check it out, now that you’re talking.”

There is another voice in Seven Years in May. Affonso Uchôa’s cinema is built on oral narratives – A Vizinhança do Tigre, Arabia. He had known Rafael dos Santos since 2005. One day, he disappeared. Rafael tells his story on camera. Seven years earlier – the film is from 2018 – he came home from work. Armed strangers were waiting for him, and they took him away. Rafael was never the same again. The experience transformed him. Uchôa continues to give voice to the elements of the periphery, of the working class.

“Rafael’s story is representative of how the police act on the political peripheries, of how lives are cut short by rampant violence.” A voice cinema, another body that is now concrete. “What Rafael says is very strong. It is exciting, and I looked for a language that was not just a record. It is much more symbolic of the country in which we live.”

As always, Uchôa works with non-actors, but he doesn’t like the definition. “Everyone is an actor on camera, we are all actors in our lives. I like non-professionals because they already arrive with a very powerful load of truth. Rafael – it’s his story, so it was clear that he would have to participate creatively. The language, the dramatic construction, everything had to be at the service of Rafael and his story. Everywhere the film is seen as a face from Brazil that many people do not want to see, but it is real. I care about language, because cinema is my tool, and the films I make, with the people who accompany me (João Dumans, who co-directed ‘Arabia’, has script credit), are necessary. “

