A seven-year-old child was attacked by a marine animal, presumably a barracuda, on a Fort Lauderdale beach, in southern Florida, United States, and had to undergo surgery at a local hospital, local media reported this Saturday.

The minor and his mother, Gray Sosa, indicated that they believe the child was bitten by a shark, although lifeguards suspect rather that it was a barracuda, a dangerous fish that lives in salty waters.

The boy, who was attacked Thursday while swimming in shallow waters on a Fort Lauderdale beach, north of Miami, had to undergo emergency surgery the next day because of the deep wound and ruptured tendons and nerves caused by the bite, and that he deserved 75 points, according to his mother.

The attack comes just days after another 9-year-old boy, who was on vacation with his family in Miami Beach, USA, was admitted to a hospital after being bitten by a shark on a local beach.

The minor, who resides in Minnesota and traveled with his family to South Florida, had to undergo surgery due to the bite of a shark about four feet (1.2 meters) long, according to his mother, Kristine Weiskopf.