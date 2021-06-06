Seven Villarreal players in the squad of the season

05/29/2021 at 5:52 PM CEST

Seven players of the Villarreal are listed in the season squad of the Europa League chosen by the members of Observers Technicians of the UEFA.

The Argentine goal Geronimo Rulli, who scored the last penalty and stopped the shot from David De Gea to give the crown to the Spanish team, the defenders Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres Y Raul Albiol, midfielders Dani Parejo Y Etienne capoue and the attacker Gerard Moreno are those that appear in the template 23 components.

The technical observers in charge of choosing this group of best players in the Europa League They were Packie Bonner, Boštjan Cesar, Savvas Constantinou, Cosmin Contra, Dušan Fitzel, Frans Hoek, Hans Leitert, Jarmo Matikainen, Ginés Meléndez, John Peacock and Ghenadie Scurtul.

List of elect:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Pau López (Roma), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenses: Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United), Gianluca Mancini, Leonardo Spinzzola (Rome), Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol (Villarreal).

Media: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Daniel Parejo, Etienne capoue (Villarreal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Rome), Mislav Oršic (Dinamo Zagreb), Lukáš Provod (Slavia Prague)

Forwards: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), Duš? An Tadic? (Ajax), Edin D & zcaron;? Eko (Roma) and Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).