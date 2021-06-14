Seven versions of iPhone 13, without ports or buttons

Seven versions of iPhone 13 have been listed by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a database that -generally- offers reliable information on the launch of upcoming electronic products and this time previews the next Apple phones.

After the celebration of the conference with developers WWDC 2021, which focused on software has left us the announcements of the updated mobile systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch, the next big Apple event is expected for next September with prominence for the hardware and specifically launch their new smart phones and perhaps tablets and smart watches.

IPhone 13 versions

There are seven model numbers that have appeared in the EEC database: A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645. They seem many to be marketed so it is likely that it will indicate variants with 4G and 5G mobile band. If the rumors are confirmed Apple will repeat strategy with four models, namely:

iPhone 13 mini: the smallest and cheapest with a screen size of 5.4 inches. iPhone 13 – the general version of the series with a 6.1-inch screen. iPhone 13 Pro: the same screen as the previous one, but with improvements in other sections. iPhone 13 Pro Max: The largest, most advanced and most expensive model with a 6.7-inch screen.

As for news, we can advance some with all the caution because Apple carries its developments with great secrecy:

Component consolidation by relocating the speaker to the top bezel, which will allow the notch to be further reduced and the user can use a larger screen size. Increase in maximum storage capacity with the option of reaching 1 Tbyte. Always-on screen function, something standardized in Android, but that until now has not reached Apple mobiles. Increase in the refresh rate of the screen to 120 Hz. New Apple SoC with greater power than the current A14 mounted on the iPhone 12. Improved cameras with the image stabilizer of the iPhone 12 Pro Max standard in the new series. Increased battery capacity in all versions of iPhone 13.

No ports or buttons?

Beyond the above, this weekend new speculations have appeared about other characteristics that we have been talking about and in this case it is about the disappearance of both connection ports and buttons. A recently discovered patent application by Apple Insider suggests that the company is investigating “capacitive sensing input devices.”

Apparently these input devices, also known as buttons, will be “invisible backlit holes” that appear when touched and disappear when not in use. The fingerprint scanner will be positioned below the screen completing a novel design.

As for ports, Apple is also on track to make them disappear completely in favor of wireless charging and the ability to share data without any wiring. The big question is if these changes will arrive in the next iteration of the iPhone or if we will have to wait for other generations. We will see it in September.