Seven states of USA and Puerto Rico They began this Monday to reopen their economy, while in private the White House estimates that the death rate It could double to 3,000 a day, according to local media information the government denies.

Seven states (Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia) and Puerto Rico, an associated free territory of the USA with limited autonomy, the blinds of some began to rise restaurants, gyms and Beauty salons.

However, the reactivation It is being gradual and each state is dictating its own rules on which businesses to reopen, in which terms, and which ones to keep closed.

For example, this Monday, most of the restaurants and shops in Florida they could hang the “open” sign, but they only served clients until they reached 25% of their capacity.

The reopening plan in Florida does not apply to the two counties of the Miami metropolitan area (Miami-Dade and Broward) nor to Palm beach, which will continue to be quarantined because they have been the hardest hit by the virus, which in the entire state has left more than 35,000 infections and more than 1,300 deaths.

In Florida, gyms and beauty salons are still closed, although they have already opened in other states such as Missouri and South Carolina.

CALIFORNIA ANNOUNCES REOPENING FOR THIS WEEK

In total, 24 of the 50 states The US has already reopened part of its economy, while the states hardest hit by the pandemic, how NY, the neighbor New Jersey and Michigan They remain closed, although they plan to begin a phased reopening in the coming weeks.

For his part, the Governor of California, the Democrat Gavin Newsom, announced that this Friday retail stores such as bookstores, florists, toy stores and sporting goods outlets, among others; although restaurants They have not yet received authorization.

“We are going to enter the next phase this week. This is a very positive and it has happened for only one reason: the data says it can happen, “he said. Newsom at a press conference.

California it was one of the first states hit by the virus, but in recent weeks it has managed to reduce the number of infections, which in total has reached 52,000.

MORE THAN 3,000 DEATHS PER DAY

As preparations to reopen the economy speed up, the government has raised its predictions about the virus mortality, according to the newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post, They accessed this Monday an internal document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to that document, the Executive estimates that the virus could leave 3,000 deceased every day until June 1, almost double compared to the current average of 1,750.

In addition, infections could reach 200,000 daily by the end of the month, some 25,000 cases more than those currently accounted for.

In response, a spokesperson for the White House, Judd Deere did not deny that these estimates are true, but explained that the document to which the newspapers agreed is not definitive, it has not been endorsed by the different branches of the Government and it has not been examined by the group of experts created to face the pandemic.

For this reason, Deere defended that the data “are not representative” and contradict the “scientific approach” of the US president, Donald Trump.

“The rules that the president has presented to reopen the US are based on a scientific approach that has been agreed by the main health experts and infectious diseases from the federal government. The health of American people remains the top priority of the president trumpDeere stressed.

On Sunday, in an interview with the Fox chain, The president has already raised his prediction of the number of deaths and said that the virus could cost the lives of between 75,000 and 100,000 people in the US.

