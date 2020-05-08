Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. a10

A group of seven three-color players are stranded in Nicaragua as they seek to return to Mexico after the completion, this weekend, of the local tournament while the borders are kept closed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

I sent an email the week before to the Mexican embassy, ​​I am waiting for a response, we just want them to guide us to see how we could return home, said Fernando Villalpando, who was a scoring champion in the Central American country with 10 goals.

As a precautionary measure due to the health crisis, the Nicaraguan government ordered that the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport be closed until June 7 for commercial flights, while the border between Honduras and Nicaragua remains blocked.

In this situation, the soccer players ask for help from the Mexican authorities to find out the best and safest alternative to return to the country.

We only ask for guidance, there is no need to take us, we are willing to pay transportation costs. If it is by land, we want to know if we could rent a van and take a route to Guatemala and then to Tapachula (Chiapas), but we want to be sure that we will be allowed to cross the border. We would even do coronavirus tests, said the battering ram.

Although Villalpando’s contract will expire as soon as the tournament ends, the Walter Ferretti squad assured that he will support him with food and lodging, but he still does not know if he will renew his contract. To talk about money issues I would have to sit down to talk with the club and now I want to go to Mexico to talk to my family about my future, it is a decision that must be taken with caution.

In addition to Villalpando, Camilo Rodríguez, his partner in Walter Ferretti, also seeks to return to Mexico; Edder Mondragón (Municipal Xalapa) and goalkeeper Bernardo Gradilla (Diriangén), who only accompanied by his sister overcame cancer a month ago.

The players will also wait for their compatriots Taufic Guarch and Fabrizio Tavano, from Real Estelí, and Carlos Félix, from the Managua club, who will face each other for the title on Saturday.

Due to the lack of opportunities in Mexico, the three-color footballers decided to try their luck abroad and found opportunities in Nicaraguan football. Having stood out in Central America, Mexicans want to return home to confirm that their families are doing well in the face of the epidemic.

While I played I fulfilled what was due to me, but now I have the thorn to know how my parents are, Villalpando said.

