Seven stories, a deep connection. ‘Solos’ trailer

Amazon presents the official trailer of ‘Alone’, an anthology series created by David Weil (‘Hunters’) that stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.

The series is divided into seven installments that explore the strangest, most beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious and wonderful truths about what it means to be human. ‘Alone’ embraces our present and future by showing that even in our most isolated moments, we are all connected through human experience.

The stories of ‘Alone’, each from a different perspective and time, teach us that even during our seemingly most isolated moments, in the most disparate circumstances, we are all connected through human experience.

‘Alone’ It is an Amazon Studios production. In addition to serving as creator, showrunner and executive producer, Weil will direct three of its episodes, in what will mark his directorial debut, with Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson serving up the direction of the other four.

Amazon premiered all seven episodes of ‘Alone’ in the United States on May 21, while in Spain they will not be available in Primer Video until a month later, on June 25.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

