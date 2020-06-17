During the health crisis we have consumed information intensively and urgently. We have been predisposed, as never before, to click on unreliable links and download all kinds of files, many times via mobile. A tool so present in our day to day that we do not always perceive its associated risk.

Being loaded with personal information, smartphones are an appealing target for cybercriminals, according to the European Network and Information Security Agency (ENISA). Attackers are always looking for an opportunity to infect computers, as has happened with the pandemic. To avoid scares and protect your smartphone, some recommendations should be followed.

Keep the software updated

It is one of the first tips given by all companies specialized in cybersecurity. It is essential to have the latest version of the mobile operating system and applications. Sometimes vulnerabilities arise in one version of the software, which are corrected in the next. In this way, some failures in the systems are sealed, which will be able to block attempts to access the device. Automatic updates are normally activated on Android terminals.

Protect our personal data

Ana Santos, head of area at the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE), expresses it clearly. “Our mobile phone is the gateway to our world, most of our private life is in it: our chat conversations, our photos, videos, our social networks, private documents, emails, access to our invoices, banks, data health ”, he warns. All this is personal information that must be protected.

The Samsung Knox platform offers specific data security. These are encrypted by default, using a government-certified encryption module. In the event of theft, no one will be able to access this information. A measure that adds to the possibility of isolating personal data in a safe location on the device. In this way your privacy is guaranteed.

Prevention against any suspicious message

To infect devices, attackers use social engineering formulas, a technique that tries to trick the user into gaining their trust. This is one of the aspects where you have to be more careful. “Citizens should think twice before clicking on a link, opening an attachment or responding to a request for data, especially from emails that mention the word ‘coronavirus’, because they could be phishing emails,” they point out from ENISA.

Phishing can have serious consequences. The attackers’ goal is to obtain some user credentials, ultimately stealing bank details and withdrawing money from an account. “Before opening any document that reaches us by mail or messages, it is important to verify who sent it to us and if we expected it. If we do not know the issuer, we must be suspicious and take extreme precautions, “recommends Santos.

One of the latest trends in this area is smishing, which is nothing more than a phishing message received through SMS. “In these cases, a link is usually sent by SMS from a person who pretends to be someone known, such as your mobile operator or your bank,” they point out from ENISA. “The message may ask you to click on a link, install an application from outside official stores, or it may take you to a website that will ask for your credentials.” The European cybersecurity agency advises to exercise extreme caution when we receive an SMS inviting us to check or renew our credentials, even if it appears from a reliable sender.

Caution when connecting to open wifi networks

Public Wi-Fi networks, which allow any user to connect without needing to identify themselves and enter a password, are another risk to avoid. Therefore, if it is necessary to access such a network, certain precautions must be taken. Samsung’s Secure Wi-Fi feature encrypts outgoing Internet traffic, bringing a layer of privacy to the connection by preventing our data from being exposed.

In case of loss or theft

We must always be prepared in the event that our device is lost or stolen. The first thing is to have a means of blocking the screen, at least by password or pattern. There is also the possibility of using biometric technology, which is more difficult to circumvent. Fingerprinting is the most common method, although there are also others, such as facial recognition, that Samsung has already incorporated into its mid-range. The Galaxy S10 and S20, as well as the Galaxy Note 10 offer the ultrasonic fingerprint technology, integrated into the screen, which avoids reserving a space for the sensor in the front.

Another of the mandatory preventions for cases of mobile loss is an application to locate the device remotely. This is what Samsung’s Find My Mobile service does, which can also make a backup of the terminal data in Samsung Cloud and lock the screen. If necessary, the user can delete all the data stored on his smartphone. Although Samsung’s Knox platform encrypts the information in such a way that it will be inaccessible without the collaboration of the smartphone owner.

Go to official sites

Applications must always be downloaded from official stores, such as the Play Store or the Galaxy Store, for Samsung devices. This same slogan is also valid to buy on the Internet. When making a purchase it is important to ensure that the platform is known and reliable. Santos goes further and extends the recommendation to any web page. So you always have to check that the web address is correct. The head of the area at INCIBE launches another clue: the pages must have an SSL certificate (the address of a website must begin with ‘https’ instead of ’http’).

Antivirus

“It is recommended to have some protection tool installed on the device so that it can identify a possible malicious file that we have been able to download,” Ana explains. Although there are others that can also help to adequately protect the device from other risks ”. The Samsung Knox platform combines hardware and software on Samsung terminals to shield users from protection.

The defense of Samsung Knox

The Samsung Knox platform is Samsung’s multi-layered security platform, preloaded on all of its smartphones, tablets, wearables, and many of its consumer appliances. It integrates two worlds, hardware and software, so that they work in coordination and shield the user with a high level of protection. This means that security comes from the factory, through a chip built into the terminals.

The result is multi-layered protection prepared to detect threats and protect smartphone information. Knox encrypts data by default, while isolating personal information. With it you can also create a virtual workspace. In this way, the user would have a separate area on their mobile phone, with encrypted applications and work data. This professional space can be managed by the company’s IT department, since the personal information of the smartphone will always remain separate.