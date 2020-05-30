“It does not reflect the reality of our states … it seems to have a political purpose to hold states accountable for the dead,” said the governor of Michoacán.

The governors of seven states that are part of the Interstate Meeting Covid-19, expressed their disagreement and rejection of the epidemiological monitoring light of the new coronavirus installed by federal health authorities, also noted that will have a gradual process of opening activities with security measures.

The conclusions in this regard were announced this Friday during the press conference in which the governors were present de Colima, José Ignacio Peralta Sánchez; from Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme; from Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón; from Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca; from Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles; from Durango, José Rosas Aispuro, and from Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro.

When taking the microphone, Aureoles contextualized that the federal government announced the “New normality” strategy that will start next Monday, June 1, which is articulated around a traffic light consisting of four indicators.

We express our disagreement and rejection of the @GobiernoMX traffic light that articulates the “New Normality” strategy; since it does not reflect the reality of our states and, on the contrary, it seems that it has the purpose of holding entities accountable for the emergency. pic.twitter.com/kDojRkluKD – Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) May 29, 2020

He explained that both the healthy distance strategy -which this Friday celebrates 68 days installed- and the epidemiological monitoring sample, are done unilaterally by the central government, regardless of the states and municipalities.

This, without taking into account the reality of each of the states; However, “All responsibility for the care and containment of the Covid-19 is transferred to the states and municipalities.”

Therefore, he stressed that the seven states “express our disagreement and rejection of a traffic light that does not reflect reality On the contrary, our states seem to have a political purpose to hold states accountable for the dead. ”

In addition, the president of Michoacán indicated that the federal health authority included the commitment that he did with the governors to make them know the traffic light previously, before its publication.

Today they asked me my opinion about the traffic light presented by López-Gatell at the morning conference of the Federal Government. This is what I replied. pic.twitter.com/s3yNeC0df1 – Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) May 29, 2020

Consequently, the aforementioned states will begin the gradual opening process, taking into account all sanitary measures of security and greater capacity of tests to avoid the growth of contagions.

“This reopening will be in co-responsibility with society and the business sector,” he said.

Therefore, in the following days, the governors will initiate, each one in their entities and according to the circumstances, the application of “our strategy on the one we’ve been working on for weeks, which meets the needs of more than 28 million Mexicans, who live in our entities. “

He pointed out that this instrument of gradual economic reopening will respond to the need for a new social coexistenceThat is responsible, caring, protects the lives of citizens and above all, will mean learning to live with risk. (Ntx)