Seven sports smartwatches at the best price on ‘Prime Day’

Today the fifth edition of the Amazon Prime Day, a kind of ‘Black Friday’, which was born to commemorate the birth of the online commerce giant and which this year, for the second time, will last two days.

During October 13 and 14, customers subscribed to the service Amazon Prime, they will be able to benefit from the best discounts in all categories, but especially in technology. Therefore, we have taken the opportunity to make a selection of the best offers on sports smart watches, the best ally for sports lovers.

Thanks to its multiple training and performance monitoring functions, they provide a monitoring of daily activity (steps, calories, sleep, heart rate & mldr;), information on performance, routes, goals and the advice and assistance that any athlete needs to progress in your discipline.

Polar Vantage V Heart Rate Monitor with GPS, save € 200.00

This premium sports watch for multisport and triathlon training allows you to train like a pro and maximize your performance. Thanks to its more than 130 sport profiles and the always-on color touch screen, it keeps track of your workouts, analyzes your progress and is the first multisport smartwatch that measures running power on the wrist without using any sensor. foot. Built-in GPS and GLONAS to accurately record speed, distance, and routes. It also runs an analysis of how training sessions affect your body in different ways to avoid overtraining and injury, and tracks your recovery status on a daily and long-term basis. Long battery life: 40 h in training mode.

BUY € 499.90 (€ 299.90)

40% discount on the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

One of the most popular smartwatches in recent times. You just have to look at the number of reviews, more than 27,000, and their average rating, 4.6 out of 5 to realize that we are talking about a true best seller.

It stands out above all for its value for money, since few smart watches give what this does for such a low price. Its battery performs well above expectations, as it lasts two weeks. It has heart rate measurement and supports 3 satellite positioning systems.

BUY € 299.00 (€ 179.00)

Save more than € 40 on the Amazfit GTR

A device that has a duration of up to two weeks, with outstanding functions such as pulse monitoring 24 hours a day.

This smartwatch has 12 modes for sport to meet all the needs of buyers. Also, you can listen to music directly from the watch if you have a bluetooth headset.

BUY € 129.99 (€ 87.92)

Save 57% on the Polar M430

The Polar M430 is a GPS running watch with advanced training features for runners who want more. Because it will provide you with a personalized training plan that fits you and your goals. Polar Flow technology helps you plan, sync and analyze your workouts, track your long-term progress and find inspiration in other athletes’ workouts.

Plus, it shows how your running performance is progressing: your Running Index score is automatically calculated after each run, based on your heart rate and speed data. Another of its functions shows you how training affects your body, helps you compare the load of different sessions and indicates the time needed to recover before the next training session.

BUY € 230.00 (€ 99.90)

Garmin Forerunner 245 with more than € 100 discount

If you like to measure and analyze the different metrics that you generate when exercising, with this Garmin Forerunner 735 XT watch model you can do it wonderfully. In addition, it now has a 33% discount, which represents a saving of more than 90 euros on a high-end watch that measures the heart rate at the wrist and provides advanced dynamics for cycling, swimming or running.

BUY € 299.99 (€ 199.99)

Save 21% on the Garmin Instinct

There are people who love to get lost, literally, and enjoy remote places. If you are one of them, this extremely resistant Garmin GPS watch can become your faithful companion on your adventures. In addition, its price has a discount of 24% during these 48 hours of Prime Day, up to 229.95 euros.

BUY € 299.99 (€ 169.99)

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of June 21, 2021.