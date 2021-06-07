Seven podiums for Colombian pilots in three European championships

A harvest of podiums for the Colombian pilots took place this weekend. Sebastian Montoya achieved a second and third place overall in the Italian F4, while Nicolas Baptiste, in the same championship, he got a second place in the rookie division. Santiago Mejia Jaramillo achieved podiums in rookies in the Italian Sport Prototypes championship and in Spain, at the Jarama circuit, Leonardo Quesada he got two podiums in the Challenge by SMC, an internal championship that takes place within the RACE de Turismos de España.

Sebastián Montoya in the F4 of Italy 2021

Sebastián Montoya gets his first two podiums in F4

Sebastian Montoya, pilot of Telmex Claro, was undoubtedly the most outstanding Colombian pilot of the weekend after a great day in the Misano World Circuit in command of car # 6 as he closed the second round of the Italian Formula 4 Championship with a second, third and sixth posts.

With these results, Montoya leaves Misano with 63 points, insured in the fifth cell of the general table of classifications.

Nicolás Baptiste in the Italian F4 2021

Nicolás Baptiste and his first podium in the Italian F4

The Bogota driver Nicolás Baptiste he also got his first podium in the F4 Italia after finishing in the rookies second place on the race 2 of the weekend and incidentally was located in eighth place overall in the second race of the day.

In the first race of the weekend Baptiste ranked 19th and in the third race He was in 22nd place after several problems in competition, including a runway run and a puncture on the final lap. It is currently located in the position 18 of the general with 4 points.

The third round of the Italian F4 will take place between the June 25 and 27 in Vallelunga.

Santiago Mejía in the Sport Prototypes in Italy 2021

Double rookie podium for Santiago Mejía

.

Santiago Mejía Jaramillo played the third round of the Italian Sport Prototypes Championship, also at the Misano circuit, and had an outstanding weekend by finishing at the Third place between the newbies in the two races fulfilled.

For the race one started in the box 19 and closed tenth in the general; on the second departed tenth and defended his position to the end, positions that place him sixth in the general table of classifications.

The fourth round CISport Prototipe runs from July 2-4 in Mugello.

Leonardo Quesada in the Spanish touring car championship, RACE 2021

Leonardo Quesada a fifth place and double podium among the Clio Cups in the RACE

At the Jarama circuit in Spain, the Colombian driver Leonardo Quesada, who made his debut in the Spanish RACE Touring Car Championship, also had a good weekend finishing in the positions 5 and 6 of the second division aboard the Renault Clio # 9 from SMC Junior Motorsport.

Quesada was also on the podium in Two occasions by the end second and third in the division Challenge by SMC, an internal championship that takes place within the RACE in which only cars participate Clio Cup.

The fourth round of the championship will be disputed July 3 and 4.

‘Checo’ Pérez won the 2021 Azerbaijan GP, ​​first victory with Red Bull

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez won the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

After an eventful race that was defined in the last four laps, the Mexican pilot Pérez from Red bull won his second Formula 1 Grand Prix in his carrer.

Perez capitalized on a accident who suffered 6 laps from the end his partner Max verstappen, who looked like the most solid on the track until then but had to leave. The Mexican was then marching in the second position and was being reached by Hamilton from Mercedes. The organization decided to relaunch the race and the Briton tried to pass Pérez and risked everything to go for the first place but he continued straight around a curve and gave the ‘Checo’ the way to achieve this new victory, the second in his career after winning the Barhein Grand Prix last year.

Hamilton and his mistake in the 2021 Azerbaijan GP

The specialized press does not explain why Hamilton, before the abandonment of Verstappen, did not decide to defend his second place to score points and take back the lead in the general of the season. The ‘seven times world champion’ accepted that he made a mistake with the braking system and that for that reason finished 15 and no points to cut the difference.

But the surprises did not stop there. On the podium they accompanied him Sebastian vettel Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly from Alpha Tauri who was the pilot of the day. Surprise also because it added Fernando Alonso (6), the newbie Tsunoda (7) and Kimi raikkonen for Alfa Romeo (10).

Max Verstappen accident at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP