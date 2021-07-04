seven people, questioned for the murder of the young man in Coruña

The participants in the 2021 Pride march in Madrid (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO via . via .)

This Saturday, the brutal death of a 24-year-old young man in A Coruña was known due to a beating that they gave him at the doors of a nightclub. The police said at first that the murder was caused by a discussion on a mobile phone.

The boy’s environment maintains that his friend Samuel Luiz Muñiz died of homophobia, and that he was killed shouting “fag.” According to Cadena Ser, at least seven people – four boys and three girls – have already been identified and a statement is being taken.

The Police are looking for a dozen people related to Samuel’s crime, either as authors or as witnesses.

The entire LGTBI collective has mobilized before this brutal murder. The LGTB State Federation (FELGTB) has demanded that LGTBIphobia stop and that “justice for Samuel” be done. Next Monday, July 5, there will be protests against the murder of the young man in the main Galician municipalities.

The slogan #justiciaparasamuel runs through social networks, denouncing that Samuel did not die, that he was murdered because of his sexual orientation. A friend of the young man denies the “official” version by pointing out that Samuel was not with “his girlfriend”, as it was initially published, since the boy was gay.

Many politicians and artists have shared this complaint, among them the ministers Yolanda Díaz and Ione Belarra (United We Can), Eduardo Rubiño and Mónica García (Más País), Arnau Ramírez (PSOE), Bob Pop and Anabel Alonso.

