Seven of the ten games of the penultimate day of the League do not appear even among the 20 most viewed broadcasts of this Sunday

Only the encounters of the Athletic, Real Madrid Y Barcelona They were among the 20 most viewed broadcasts this Sunday. The three Spanish clubs registered in the first instance in the European Super League enjoyed more than 400,000 spectators, unlike the rest: the remaining seven matches on matchday 37 of the Santander League they had ridiculous audience data. In fact, they are not among those 20 most viewed broadcasts on Sunday, May 16. A list of movies like ‘Jurassic World’ or ‘Blood Legacy’, among others.

The most watched game of the day of the Javier Tebas League was that of Metropolitan Wanda between Atlético de Madrid Y Osasuna. With a 3.9% share and more than 450,000 viewers, the match in which the rojiblancos were able to confirm the league title was the audience leader. For his part, he was followed by Athletic Club de Bilbao – Real Madrid, with a 3.8% share and 438,000 viewers, and the Barcelona – Celta de Vigo, completing a 3.5% share and 404,000 viewers.

However, there is no trace of the rest of the matches of the day. Since the meeting of Rafael Nadal in view of Novak Djokovic, including motorcycling and up to four Movistar films … all these broadcasts enjoyed better audience data than meetings such as the Cadiz – Elche, the Getafe – Levante or the Villarreal – Seville, among others.

Florentino Pérez, president of the Real Madrid, alerted after the creation of the European Super League of the alarming audience data of the Santander League matches. Something that we are verifying during these days: not even in the decisive penultimate day of the league championship have the data been good. Only those of Athletic, Real Madrid Y BarcelonaPrecisely the three Spanish clubs that joined the project of creating a new European competition.