Seven of the 20 most valuable homegrown players of the Masía are active in Barça

FC Barcelona is one of the clubs with the most youth players in its ranks in European football, a fact that it shares with other LaLiga teams such as Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Celta de Vigo and Villarreal CF, all of them in the continental top 10 of the teams with the highest number of players trained in their lower categories.

Thus, up to 11 footballers who passed through the Masía are in the Barça first team: Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig, Óscar Mingueza, Ilaix Moriba, Iñaki Peña and Konrad de the fountain.

As for the most valuable homegrown players at La Masía at the moment, seven of the top 20 are playing for Ronald Koeman’s FC Barcelona this season and the rest are for teams from the Premier League (four), LaLiga (three), the Ligue 1 (two), Serie A (one), the German Bundesliga (one), the Eredivisie of the Netherlands (one) or the Liga NOS of Portugal (one).

Barça youth players: the 20 most valuable players at La Masía

Ansu Fati (Spain- FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M)

Lionel Messi (Argentina – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M)

Mauro Icardi (Argentina – Paris SG – Market value: € 55 M)

Dani Olmo (Spain – RB Leipzig – Market value: € 38 M)

Thiago (Spain – Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M)

Adama Traoré (Spain – Wolverhampton – Market value: € 35 M)

André Onana (Cameroon- Ajax – Market value: € 30 M)

Héctor Bellerín (Spain – Arsenal – Market value: € 25 M

Jordi Alba (Spain- FC Barcelona – Market value: € 25 M)

Sergi Roberto (Spain- FC Barcelona – Market value: € 25 M)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain- Benfica – Market value: € 22 M)

Eric García (Spain- Manchester City – Market value: € 20 M)

Marc Cucurella (Spain- Getafe CF -Market value: € 20 M)

Riqui Puig (Spain- FC Barcelona – Market value: € 18 M)

Takefusa Kubo (Japan – Getafe CF – Market value: € 15m)

Carles Aleñá (Spain – Getafe CF – Market value: € 15 M)

Rafinha (Brazil – PSG – Market value: € 15 M)

Gerard Piqué (Spain- FC Barcelona – Market value: € 12 million)

Gerard Deulofeu (Spain – Udinese – Market value: € 12 million)

Sergio Busquets (Spain- FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 million)

Ansu Fati and Leo Messi are the homegrown players with the highest market value, 80 million euros each, followed by the Argentine from PSG Mauro Icardi (55 M €), the Spaniard from RB Leipzig Dani Olmo (38 M €) and the midfielder from the Liverpool Thiago, with 35 million euros, a figure he shares with Wolverhampton winger Adama Traoré.

