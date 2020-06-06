What you should know

The seven regions of New York that are already in Phase II can resume outdoor dining on Thursday, the governor said. Those regions include the latest newcomer, the Capital Region, along with the Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York regions.

New Jersey also allows outside dining on its Stage 2 reopening, expected to enter June 15. Connecticut approved it as part of its first major statewide reopening steps more than a week ago. Capacity restrictions apply.

In New York, outdoor tables must be 6 feet apart, all staff must wear face covers, and customers must wear face covers when not seated.

It is the latest indicator of progress in New York’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus. Cuomo said Wednesday that the state recorded the fewest number of daily deaths amid the previous day’s pandemic (49). More than 24,000 confirmed virus deaths have been reported across the state, most of which are in New York City.

New York City, the epicenter of the national crisis, is still on track to begin its reopening process on June 8.

As some regions move to Phase II, certain companies can now open during this phase, although strict guidelines on capacity and social distancing apply. The companies that are allowed to reopen at this stage are:

In-Person Retail Operations All business activities where the primary function is performed within an office environment Statewide vehicle sales, leasing, and rental activities Retail rental, repair, and cleaning activities Commercial building management activities are not Residential Hairdressers and barbershops. This does not include nail salons, tattoo parlors, or any other personal care service or activity unrelated to haircutting, such as trimming the beard, trimming nose hair, facials, manicures / pedicures, application of makeup, threading, plucking or plucking.Real estate activities.

As coronavirus deaths continue to decline in New York, Cuomo expressed hope that the state is approaching a level where deaths may not be eliminated, but will decrease greatly.

Cuomo said Monday that the level of positivity has dropped, citing that the state conducted around 50,000 coronavirus tests on Sunday, with less than 1,000 returning positive.

“That’s the lowest number we’ve had since this started and when we started we were only doing 3,000 or 4,000 tests,” Cuomo said Monday. “The progress is just phenomenal.”

Monday also marked the first day that dentists across the state could reopen.

Another sign that the fight against the coronavirus is moving in the right direction? Summer camps will reopen on June 29, Cuomo announced Tuesday. However, the state has not yet decided whether to resume sleeping camps.

New Jersey is on track to enter Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening plan in two weeks, reopening restricted outdoor dining and retail stores with beauty salons and more to open later in June, said Monday on Monday. Governor Phil Murphy

Meals at outdoor restaurants, which Connecticut reopened more than a week ago, will be allowed in New Jersey beginning June 15, the same day Murphy said child care centers may reopen. In-person retail sales can also resume at that point, though each store must maintain a strict 50 percent capacity to stay open.

Beauty salons and hair salons are slated to reopen the following Monday, June 22, Murphy said. Gyms and health clubs are likely to reopen soon after, although the governor said health officials continued to work on guiding the safety protocol for those companies. I didn’t have a specific date for gyms.

New Jersey, which until recently led the nation in indicators such as new deaths and COVID cases per 100,000 residents, has been in Stage 2, which allows for sidewalk retail pickup and other socially distant activities such as those allowed by the New York Phase I

At the same time, New Jersey has made great strides. On Monday, Murphy announced that the state was number 1 in daily tests per capita.

“When we open, we know that there is a greater possibility of transmission of COVID19,” said the governor. “There is no cure. There is no vaccine. There is no proven therapy. The only cure is responsibility. Safety will continue to be our number one priority.”

Proven mitigation measures, such as social distancing and facial linings, will be an integral part of the gradual restart, Murphy said Monday. Companies eligible to reopen in Stage 2 must comply with the guidance of the Department of Health.

“Just because the calendar indicates that June 15 does not mean everyone should go back to what they were doing before COVID,” Murphy said. “Let’s use common sense for the common good. Only a successful Stage 2 can lead us to Stage 3.”

Stage 3 in New Jersey allows for increased dining, critical office work, limited entertainment, bars with limited capacity, and expanded personal care services, among other activities, with important safeguards against viral resurgence.

New Jersey has been the second most affected state in the United States in the pandemic, along with New York. It has reported more than 11,700 virus deaths to date.

On Tuesday, Murphy revealed the rate of transmission of the virus in the state, saying that the measures, including social distancing rules, adopted over the past few weeks have reduced the rate of transmission.

“When I issued my order to stay home on March 21, COVID-19 had an almost unstoppable rate of spread. Every infected person, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, by the way, was spreading COVID-19 to an average of five other residents Murphy said.

“Within three weeks of implementing our stay-at-home order and when our hospitals were at their peak, we have reduced the spread rate to a rate of about one to one and today, thank God, that propagation rate is less than one to one and we should keep it that way. “

On Wednesday, Murphy announced that the state continues to progress tremendously with New Jersey ranking 16th in the country with the majority of new cases per day per 100,000 residents. However, it is the first and third state in the country when it comes to hospitalized patients and deaths per day, respectively.

There were 112 additional deaths reported, for a total of more than 11,800, Murphy said.

Murphy released information compiled in a report that analyzed the series of problems the pandemic has exposed in their nursing homes. These facilities have proven to be a hot spot for the spread of the coronavirus and resulted in numerous deaths among its residents. In one case, police said 17 bodies were found piled up inside a small morgue inside a New Jersey nursing home.

Citing the review, the governor said “COVID-19 did not create the problem. It exacerbated the underlying systemic problems that affect nursing home care.”

The report included recommendations for building safe and high-functioning facilities, such as: strengthening emergency response capacity; stabilize facilities and strengthen the workforce; increase transparency and accountability, and; Build a stronger, higher quality system by improving the security and quality infrastructure.

“One of the specific recommendations requires facilities to maintain infection control preventives,” said Murphy. According to the report, about a third of nursing homes in the state were cited for a deficiency in infection prevention and control in 2017.

Murphy called it a “national” problem, but said the state will face the problem head on.

1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East Executive Vice President Milly Silva attended the Murphy coronavirus briefing on Wednesday and thanked officials for compiling the report, which she called a “starting point” for changes to come and thanked to the state for recognizing the high demand and stress faced by staff, especially during the pandemic.

“We know that this effort is about forming an effective response in the future, looking at the underlying conditions in a systemic approach and recognizing that there are short-term problems and this requires communication, coordination and collaboration,” he said.

“As we move forward from today, I hope that the broad debate in New Jersey about the future of care is guided, not by policy, but by epidemiologists, physicians, and public health experts, and with the voices of residents of seniors, their families and caregivers … If we don’t include them, we won’t take New Jersey’s long-term care system to where we all deserve it to be, “Silva continued.