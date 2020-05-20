Email, faster Internet connection speeds, and cloud file sharing services have not stopped paper remains one of the main routes to issue notifications in a wide variety of fields or deliver work to teaching staff in the educational field in schools or institutes.

Although it is possible to go to the copy shops to print the digital documents or make the pertinent copies of those that they already have, having a printer at home can save us from a fix when you can not go to one of these establishments, in addition to providing an extra comfort.

There are different types of printers depending on the way of printing, some of them intended for more professional than domestic use, and with a diverse price range for all budgets. In this buying guide we are going to show some of the best proposals that integrate AirPrint technology.

What is AirPrint?

When we install a printer and want to use it with a computer, the most common thing is that drivers are also installed on the computer so that it has all its fully operational functions. However, a printer with AirPrint makes life much easier in this regard.

AirPrint is a technology developed by Apple for printers with which no need to install drivers to be able to print from iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac computers. At this point, the best-known models integrate it, so it is not at all strange to find many printers with AirPrint in the market of brands such as Brother, Canon, HP, Epson or Lexmark, among others.

Types of printers

One way to catalog printers is by the way they print, with two being the most widely used in homes and businesses: inkjet and laser. Each method has its positive and negative characteristics.

Inkjet printers: They are the most common to find in homes and small offices that do not print many documents. They are characterized by being quite inexpensive (compared to other types of printers), and usually print in both black and white and color. However, ink refills are expensive, and if the printer is left unused for a while, it will likely need to be replaced after it has dried.

Laser printers: Although slightly more expensive than inkjet ones, lasers are not usually a problem and they use toner to print, the replacements of which are more affordable. In laser printers we can find solid color and color, the former being notably cheaper than the latter. The choice of one or the other depends on the type of work that the user is going to print and his needs.

Features to consider for a new printer

Although each user is a unique world with particular needs, there are several useful features to anyone and they help make printing easier and more comfortable.

Wifi– A Wi-Fi enabled printer allows you to print documents from any device connected to your home or office wireless network that allows it, without having to be connected by a cable, limiting the user experience. In addition, it is essential to have a Wi-Fi network to be able to use AirPrint, since both the printer and the iOS device or the Mac computer must be within the same network.

Automatic two-sided printing: Although it is possible to print double-sided manually, it is a bit cumbersome, and if we make a mistake when putting the sheets back in the tray, the result can be disastrous. With automatic double printing, in addition to greatly facilitating the process, it will also help us save paper.

Print speed of each page: If we usually print documents with a high number of pages, we may be interested in a model that has a high print speed per page with which to reduce waiting times.

AirPrint Compatible Printers

HP Envy 5030

We start the list of printers compatible with AirPrint with the HP Envy 5030, one of the most popular models that we can find in stores and with good reviews. With an elegant design and in black color, it is multifunction, so it allows both scanning and printing. Its print resolution is up to 1,200 x 1,200 pixels per inch in black and optimized up to 4,800 x 1,200 pixels in color. It has a small screen to select the desired action, and its printing speed is up to 10 pages per minute in black and white in A4 format and up to 7 pages in color. It is available from 107.11 euros.

HP Envy 5030 – Wireless Multifunction Printer (Ink, Wi-Fi, Copy, Scan, 1200 x 1200 DPI, Quiet Mode) Color Black

HP OfficeJet Pro 7740

Another model of the same brand is the HP OfficeJet Pro 7740, a computer designed for small offices but that nothing prevents domestic use. Inkjet and multifunction, its print speed is up to 22 pages per minute in black and up to 18 pages in color. It has the automatic two-sided printing function and has a storage capacity of up to 500 sheets. It has a color screen and a USB port to connect a flash storage unit with which to print files directly. It can be found from 199.90 euros.

HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 – Large Format Multifunction Printer (A3 Print & Scan, Touch Screen, 512MB Memory, 35-Sheet ADF, 2-Sided, Fax, Apple AirPrint), White

Epson Expression XP-900

Epson’s proposal with the Expression XP-900 is also interesting for being a compact printer, carefully designed and with a few interesting features. It has an SD card slot, USB port, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct. It even offers the option to print on CD / DVDs. Print speed is up to 28 pages per minute in black and normal quality, with a maximum resolution of 5,760 x 1,440. The technology it uses is inkjet. Get her for 120 euros.

Epson Expression XP-900, Multifunction Printer, Wi-Fi, Compact And Versatile, USB, WiFi, USB, none, One Size, Black

Brother MFCL2710DW

This Brother alternative is a printer monochrome laser multifunction It has the ability to send fax and duplex printing. The printing speed of pages per minute is up to 30, and the tray has a storage capacity of up to 250 sheets, manual slot and ADF for 50 sheets. You can connect by cable or use Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct. Its price is 161 euros.

Brother MFCL2710DW – Monochrome Laser Multifunction Printer with Fax and Duplex Printing (30ppm, USB 2.0, Wifi, Ethernet, Wifi Direct, 600MHz Processor, 64MB Memory) Gray

Canon PIXMA iP110

What stands out most about the Canon PIXMA iP110 is its size: it turns out a truly portable printer that’s easy to carry, making it a more than interesting option for workers who move from one place to another and need to print documents. It can print up to 9 pages per minute, and in color up to 5.8 per minute. Its maximum resolution is 9,600 x 2,400 pixels. It can be purchased for 237.72 euros.

Canon PIXMA iP110 Black Inkjet Printer Wifi Portable

Epson SureColor SC-P800

The Epson SureColor SC-P800 is not a printer for everyone, but an option for users who need print high-quality photos. It uses nine UltraChrome HD ink tanks and is able to print on DIN A2 + media edge to edge, with no margins. With a maximum resolution of 2,800 x 1,440 pixels per inch, this SureColor can be purchased from 1,034.44 euros.

Epson SC-P800 – Ink Printer (2880 x 1440 dpi, 220-240 V, 50/60 Hz, A2, Photo Paper, Plain Paper, Roll, USB), Now Available on Amazon Dash Replenishment

HP Color Laser 150nw

This laser printer, according to its manufacturer, is one of the smallest in the world in its category, so if we don’t have a lot of space to put one, this can be a good option. With print speeds of up to 18/4 pages per minute, 700/500 pages are included in the box. Thanks to its HP Smart app, it is possible to scan documents, and as it could not be otherwise, it has a Wi-Fi connection. It is for 169.90 euros.

HP Color Laser 150nw – Laser Printer (18ppm / 4ppm, 50 Sheet Output Tray, LED, Hi-Speed ​​USB 2.0, WiFi), White