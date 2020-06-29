At least seven people, including a policeman and two security guards, were killed in the attack in an assault claimed by a local independence group

Islamabad.- The Karachi bag, the symbolic center of Pakistan’s economy, suffered a Monday attack insurgent with grenades and gunshots that killed at least seven people, including a policeman and two security guards, in an assault claimed by a local independence group.

Shortly after the exchange opened, at 10:02 am (05:02 GMT), four attackers got out of a car and threw grenades at the entrance to the complex, after which they started firing, in an attempt to access the building.

The Police and security guards responded to that action and within a few minutes, members of the Rangers police force came to the scene.

He attack « It started at 10:02 and ended at 10:10, » Major General Umar Bukhari, commanding the Rangers in Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, said at a press conference.

Bukhari explained that two insurgents were shot at the first entrance to the Bolsa complex, a high-security area that also houses several banks and offices, and two others managed to pass the first checkpoint but were shot shortly after.

« The intention was to enter the building not only to kill people but also to take hostages, » Bukhari said.

The attackers carried AK47 rifles, grenades and food, « which shows that they wanted to stay there for a long time, » according to the military.

A police spokesman for the city, Rizwan Patel, told Efe that a policeman and two security guards died in the attack, in which seven others were injured.

The president of the stock market, Sulaiman S. Mehdi, in statements to the Dawn newspaper stated that the listing did not stop during the events « not for a minute. »

LOCAL INDEPENDENT GROUP

The action was claimed by the Baluchi Liberation Army (BLA), one of the armed groups seeking independence for that province in the south of the country, one of the most violent in Pakistan with the presence of separatist armed groups, Taliban factions and groups. jihadists.

« A Baluchi Liberation Army brigade today committed a attack in the karachi bag. Our fighters are inside the building and have taken control of the area, « the group said on Twitter.

Bukhari confirmed the BLA’s claim and targeted a foreign hand after the act.

« He attack It could not have been carried out without the help of a foreign intelligence agency and number one on the list is RAW (Indian Intelligence Agency), « the military man said.

That same group claimed responsibility for the assault against the Chinese consulate in Karachi in 2018, which ended with seven dead and last year they attacked a luxury hotel in Gwadar, the center of a huge, China-funded infrastructure project.

Murad Ali, head of government of the Sindh province, described the event as « attack against security and the national economy, « since Karachi is the financial capital of the country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the attack, according to state radio Pakistan.

Terrorism in the Asian country has been reduced considerably in recent years after the launch of a series of military operations in tribal areas in 2014, and attacks of this type already occur infrequently on Pakistani soil.