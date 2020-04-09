Within the immense catalog of applications that exist in the App Store and Google Play, we have reviewed proposals of all kinds, from those for watching series and movies on mobile phones, to those that serve to listen to the radio or simply to listen to music. Today we are going to stop at another form of entertainment that we can carry out at any time and place: reading.

And it is that, after having reviewed some applications to listen to audiobooks on the phone or tablet, now we are going to collect a few proposals for carry all those works in your pocket and be able to enjoy a good read anywhere.

Google Play Books and Apple Books

Let’s start, of course, with the reading apps from Google and Apple, those that come pre-installed on Android and iOS devices respectively. In both, it is possible to access a huge catalog of books and audiobooks for a single payment.

That is, you pay only once and you can read or listen to a work as many times as you want from any device where you have configured your iTunes or Google account. It is also possible to buy one or several books without paying the monthly subscription, and access a sample to see if you like it before acquiring it. Apple Books is only available for iOS, but Google Play Books has an app on both platforms.

Google Play Books

Developer: Google Price: Free Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Category: Books / Books and reference works

Apple books

Developer: Manzana Price: Free Download it at: App Store Category: books

Kindle

The official Amazon app is the easiest way to turn your mobile or tablet into a Kindle Because all the books you buy on the e-commerce platform will appear directly on it. In addition, Whispersync synchronizes the titles between all your devices, so you can start reading on one and continue on a different one at the same point where you left off.

It offers access to more than 1,500,000 books from the Kindle Store, including news, best sellers and more than 1,400 free eBooks, such as “Don Quixote” or “The Dog in the Manger.” There is the option to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for 9.99 euros per month to access all of them for free.

Kindle

Developer: Amazon Mobile LLC Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Books / Books and reference works

StoryTel

After the 14-day free trial period, through a monthly subscription of 12.99 euros, you can access a huge library with thousands of books and audiobooks in Spanish, Latin Spanish and English.

Among the possibilities of Storytel, the download audiobooks for offline listening, the ability to modify the playback speed so that the narrator does it faster or slower and the option to add a timer that causes the app to close when a certain time has passed.

Storytel: Audiobooks and Ebooks

Developer: Storytel Sweden AB Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Books / Books and reference works

Kobo Books

It has more than five million titles to choose from, including eBooks, audiobooks, graphic novels, and children’s books from around the world and in multiple languages. It allows search by author, title, subject or genre, and it has a Night Mode to read before sleeping.

It also offers a selection of free books, personalized recommendations, and a system to rate and review the titles you’ve read. Also, synchronize reading between devices, so you can start reading in one and continue reading where you left it in another.

Kobo Books

Developer: Kobo Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Books / Books and reference works

Wattpad

Wattpad connects to an international community of 70 million readers and writers from around the world, so you can not only read original stories, but also allow you to write them for others to enjoy.

Wattpad Studios discover talented, untapped, unsigned writers on Wattpad and connects them to global multimedia entertainment companies. In fact, stories like “The Kissing Booth” on Netflix, “Light as a Feather” on Hulu or the series “After” by Anna Todd, a best seller of the New York Times, have come out of this platform. and of course you can read them all.

Wattpad

Developer: Wattpad Corp. Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Books / Books and reference works

The Total Book

This application offers us a streaming library with thousands of classic works in the public domain and contemporary works authorized for non-profit dissemination. It is ad-free, 100% free and it has more than 50,000 books and audiobooks, as well as multiple dictionaries in different languages.

Besides listening to the books narrated by natural and professional voices, you will be able to read the same book in different versions and languages, comparing them page by page. It also includes thousands of images, comments, notes, and music composed around the literary works.

Free books and audiobooks – The Total Book

Developer: SYC S.A. Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Books / Books and reference works