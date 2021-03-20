Seven interstellar visitors approach Earth each year

In October 2017, the first interstellar object that passed through the solar system was detected, identified under the name of ‘Oumuamua. It did not take two years for the detection of the second object, called 2I / Borisov, and it turned out to be an interstellar comet. The location of both objects formed in other star systems was only the beginning of the discovery of a series of celestial bodies that regularly visit the solar system.

It was then that a large team of scientists began to investigate how often the passage of this type of object occurs so close to the Earth.

According to a new study carried out by researchers from the Interstellar Studies Initiative (i4is) each year there are seven interstellar objects who visit the solar system and follow predictable orbits while here.

In this research, preliminarily published in Arxiv.orgResearchers from the Florida Institute of Technology, the Harvard Institute for Theory and Computing (ITC), the University of Texas, the Technical University of Munich and the Paris Observatoire have also collaborated.

On the importance of the discovery of ‘Oumuamua and 2I / Borisov referred in statements to Universe Today the physical Marshall Eubanks, of the Interstellar Studies Initiative. “By showing that they exist, this has had a profound impact, creating a field of study almost from scratch“, has assured.

According to Eubanks, “interstellar objects give us the opportunity to study, and in the future literally touch, exobodies decades before the first possible missions even to the nearest stars, such as Proxima Centauri. “

Since the discovery of these two objects were launched various proposals for hypothetical missions that allow us to meet these interstellar objects when they pass through the solar system, such as the Comet Interceptor mission of the European Space Agency (ESA).

In this sense, Eubanks has referred to two basic types of missions: “Plan and wait missions, or throw and wait, such as ESA’s Comet Interceptor, and chase missions, such as those that would be necessary to reach ‘Oumuamua “.

However, in order to meet these objects in space, scientists must first know how often they visit the solar system.

For this reason, Eubanks and his team relied on the passage of interstellar objects 1I / ‘Oumuamua Y 2I / Borisov together with past and current astronomical studies to estimate how many such visitors come to Earth.

His discovery was that in one year, on average, the solar system would be visited by seven interstellar objects similar to an asteroid, while comets like 2I / Borisov would be less frequent, only appearing once every 10 to 20 years.