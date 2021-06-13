Seven injured, including a child under the age of two in a shooting in Georgia

Seven wounded, including a child under the age of two in a shooting in Georgia.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

A shooting left at least seven people injured in a Savannah, Georgia neighborhood on Friday, police said in that city.

Among the victims is a child under two years of age.

“We have identified a total of seven bullet victims. One of them is a child under two years of age. We do not have the status of all the victims, but we know that the minor was hit in the foot area and the injuries are not considered life-threatening ”, it was reported.

The police also indicated that three of the victims have injuries “that are critical or threaten their lives.” All the injured are receiving medical treatment.

The shooting occurred around 9:00 pm in the 200 block of Avery Street, in the Fred Wessels Homes neighborhood.