More than twelve years have passed since Nokia presented a limited edition for women of its Nokia N76 model, which, among other services and functions, had Woman Mobile integrated for record medical appointments, menstruation dates, etc.

Since then, and in the same way that there are apps to control pregnancy, they have appeared countless mobile applications whose main function is to help women keep a comprehensive record of their menstrual cycle. And most of them are not a simple calendar, but also allow predicting ovulation and fertility periods. Let’s review some examples that you can find both on the App Store and on Google Play.

Flo Menstrual Calendar

According to its developers, 80 million women worldwide have chosen Flo to carry out the control of menstrual cycle, period and pregnancy. In addition to the menstrual calendar, it allows women to predict ovulation days and fertile days using machine learning (AI).

In it, you can record the days of your period on a calendar, set a reminder of the menstrual cycle or alarms for contraceptives, target your moods and PMS symptoms, and even calculate the due date.

There is a free version and a Premium version that offers different types of subscription (between € 9.99 a month and € 49.99 a year) to get additional features, such as personalized advice, detection of physical and emotional patterns, or a health report for your doctor.

My Menstruation Journal

It is a simple application with which it is possible to monitor periods, determine the ovulation date and calculate the fertility period. Although it has few functions, it does include information about menstruation and allows setting alarms and reminders.

In addition, for greater privacy, it offers the option of define an access password to the app. It is available in different languages ​​(including Spanish) and is free, but contains advertisements. And no, there is no Pro or Premium version, or additional purchases.

Clue Menstrual Calendar

According to its creators, this free menstrual calendar app uses scientific data to discover unique patterns in the menstrual cycle of each woman, in a way that allows her to control her menstruation, ovulation, PMS and to know which fertile days are most likely to become pregnant.

It also shows how the menstrual cycle affects skin, hair, energy, cravings and moods, and offers the possibility of set custom reminders to, for example, take the contraceptive pill. The download is free, but offers in-app purchases.

Menstrual Calendar – Fertility and Ovulation

Only on Google Play, this application accumulates over 100 million downloads with an average rating of 4.8 / 5. In addition to monitoring the period, it is possible to track the possibility of pregnancy, cervical mucus, BMI, sexual relations, weight, temperature, symptoms, moods, etc.

It also allows you to set a PIN code to protect access and set reminders for different contraceptive methods, including the pill, the ring, the patch and the injection. The download is free, but it contains ads within the app, which in the case of iOS, can be removed by paying 3.49 euros. For Android, in addition, there is a Pro version for 4.69 euros.

Ladytimer Menstrual Calendar

The Ladytimer Ovulation Calendar allows you to track the days of the menstrual cycle to identify the fertile days of the month and thus try to achieve or avoid a possible pregnancy. In addition, it offers the option of creating personalized alarms and recording other data such as symptoms, moods, weight, medications, basal temperature, etc.

It also has a Discussion Forum where its users can connect with each other and includes a personal diary to write down anything that seems to us. The download is free, but it contains ads (which can be avoided by paying) and offers in-app purchases.

WomanLog Menstrual Calendar

WomanLog is a menstruation calendar for women in which, in addition to keeping track of the menstrual cycle and period, you can obtain a theoretical prediction of ovulation and fertile days. It also allows the monitoring weight, symptoms and mood, as well as setting a multitude of reminders: menstruation, ovulation, weight, basal temperature, multivitamin pill, breast self-exam, contraceptive pill, NuvaRing, contraceptive patch, Depo-Provera injection, etc.

All the main functions are available through the calendar: just press with your finger on a date and you can add or modify parameters for each day. There is a free version, which contains ads, and a Pro version, without ads and with more features, which is priced at 3.59 euros on Google Play and 3.49 euros on the App Store.

Menstruation calendar

With an elegant and simple design, this app will proposes a very intuitive calendar where you can visualize the estimated non-fertile, fertile, ovulation and menstruation days. It allows you to add daily entries in which to store information about the flow, sexual relations, symptoms, mood changes, temperature, weight, medications, PMS, etc.

It is also possible to set reminders and a PIN code for protection sensitive data, although you have a specific option to hide the information related to ovulation, fertility and intercourse. The download is free, but it contains ads and offers in-app purchases.

