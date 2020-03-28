If a few days ago we counted in OKDIARIO that Ferrari He had started manufacturing life-saving respirators in Italy, new teams have decided to follow his example. A group of seven UK-based Formula 1 teams have got down to work in the fight against the coronavirus.

Aston Martin Red Bull, BWT Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Renault and Williams They will seek to take advantage of their respective technological capabilities to stop the pandemic. “Following the decisions made this week by the UK government, the Pitlane project It focuses on three lines of work, which vary in scope, from Reverse engineering of existing medical devices, support in scaling production of respirator designs existing as part of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium, up to the rapid design and prototyping of a new device for its certification and subsequent production ”, announced Formula 1 through its website.

Previously, the FCA automotive group, comprised of Ferrari, Fiat and Chrysler, began mass-producing artificial respiration systems. Its purpose is to double the production of these respiratory systems, 150 to 300 per week. After learning about this initiative, Formula 1 invited the British teams to follow in the footsteps of FCA. “All teams have expert design, technology and production capabilities, specializing in rapid prototyping and high-value manufacturing, which is expected to be applied to the critical needs established by the British Government ”, he stated on his website.