Seven false myths about the dishwasher you should know

Beko brings us this interesting information and advice on dishwashers in general to save water, detergent and energy, and optimize wash cycles.

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused multiple social changes and new consumer habits. In recent months, different restrictive measures have been applied to mobility and perimeter confinements to curb the rate of infections. And because of that, we spend more time at home and use appliances more than ever. However, there are claims about these devices that are widely spread and, in fact, they are false. That is why since Beko, a company specialized in household appliances, want to dismantle these myths, so you will be able to extract the maximum potential from your dishwasher.

Short dishwasher cycles, a cheaper alternative. Despite saving time on washing, short cycles do not contribute to greater energy efficiency, far from it. The ECO programs that you can use at night are the most sustainable and you can save up to 50% in energy and water.

Washing dishes by hand reduces water waste. It is a deeply rooted belief in society. However, while a dishwasher cycle uses an average of 10 liters of water, washing by hand can be up to 5 liters more. In addition, technologies such as AutoDose, which incorporates the DEN38530XAD dishwasher, doses the appropriate amount of detergent and water depending on the level of dirt and load on the dishes, optimizing the use of water and detergent, achieving greater savings in the process.

Fill the dishwasher completely to save. Filling the dishwasher helps us save, but without taking it to the extreme. Overuse of the number of plates and glasses can cause permanent damage to the dishwasher. Therefore, it is essential to distribute all the elements well in the baskets and in the space. In this way, we will also have a more efficient washing.Rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. This action implies an average consumption of 47 liters of water. The water temperature of the cleaning programs, above 50 ° C, removes any trace of dirt on the dishes without the need for a prior rinse. Large food debris can be easily removed with a damp spatula or sponge.

Dishwasher spoils glassware. By using the dishwasher correctly, there is no reason why glassware should be damaged. The correct placement of the dishes in the appliance is essential to avoid scratches. In addition to additional accessories, some dishwashers offer specific programs for delicate glassware.Hand wash cutlery. Today, many dishwasher models have dedicated spaces for knives. It is necessary to ensure that the brand of the knife certifies that it is dishwasher safe and that it is made of stainless steel. You should also bear in mind that the knives and forks must be placed face down in their compartment, in this way we do not cut ourselves.

