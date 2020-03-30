Seven Formula 1 teams have joined to contribute their grain of sand in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and to help everyone affected that this disease is causing Worldwide.

Formula 1 teams McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, Racing Point, Renault, Haas and Williams have joined ‘VentilatorChallengeUK’, the UK consortium of industrial, technological and engineering companies that has teamed up to produce over 10,000 medical respirators on behalf of the British Government due to the coronavirus health crisis.

‘The British Government has been involved at all times and we anticipate very quick and direct approval after the final audit. ANDhe consortium is working at full speed to take the necessary steps to increase the production of this design. Production will begin this week, “VentilatorChallengeUK announced in a statement.

The VentilatorChallengeUK consortium is chaired by Dick Elsy, CEO of High Value Manufacturing Catapult, and also has the participation of other automobile companies such as Ford Motor Company or Rolls-Royce.