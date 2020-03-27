The Red Bull, Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, Renault and Williams teams are working at full speed with all their engineering to contribute significantly to the manufacture of medical equipment to assist in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. This is due to the call for assistance requested by the government of the country where the teams are based.

The good news is that significant progress has been made in defining and coordinating your response. The combined efforts of the seven teams, dubbed the “Pitlane Project,” are part of an effort by the UK industry to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to meet national need.

Following the decisions made this week by the UK Government, the Pitlane Project focuses on three lines of work. The scope of these workflows ranges from existing reverse engineered medical devices, to help scale production of existing fan designs as part of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium, to rapid design and prototyping of a new device for certification. and subsequent production.

In each case, Project Pitlane will combine the resources and capabilities of its member teams to the greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototyping, testing, and skilled assembly. F1’s unique ability to quickly respond to engineering and technological challenges enables the group to add value to the broader response in the engineering industry.

The focus of the Pitlane Project will now be on coordinating and responding to the clear challenges that have been established. The seven teams remain ready to support other areas that require rapid and innovative technological responses to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far 576 thousand people in the world are infected with the coronavirus. Unfortunately, 26,455 deaths have been registered and 128,377 recovered patients are counted. The UK is dramatically increasing the number of people infected with 14,543, of whom 135 have recovered and 759 have died.

Please stay home, safe. Follow the instructions of your governments and health authorities. Avoid going out, but if absolutely necessary, do so with all precautionary measures. It is in our hands to prevent this pandemic from continuing to increase.

