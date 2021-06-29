Seven essential products for the physical care of the boxer

ADVERTISING

Whether you are just starting out in boxing or an experienced fighter, pampering your muscles and your body should be one of your priorities. We are talking about 7 basic products that should never be missing in your wardrobe.

Boxing is one of the most demanding sports disciplines on a physical and muscular level. Despite this, the number of practitioners and fans has grown exponentially in recent years. And it is that its many physical and psychological benefits more than compensate for that intensity required each time one puts on the gloves. Of course, to avoid possible muscle injuries, premature fatigue in our fights or possible discomfort after training or competition, we must always have in our sports wardrobe a series of accessories and basic products for the boxer. Take note!

1. Mineral salts

Boxing is an activity in which you sweat intensely from the first minute to the last. During this sweating process our body loses basic minerals such as sodium, chlorine or magnesium, the latter with a key muscle function by helping to reduce tiredness and fatigue. Replenishing all these elements in time so that our body does not suffer or suffer is of vital importance. Thus, our hydration bottle should not lack products that provide us with the mineral salts necessary to maintain performance.

2. Sloan Liniment

An essential product that helps muscle recovery and tissue regeneration. Sloan liniment offers a multitude of benefits to boxers, as it prepares the muscles to cope with intense physical efforts and provides a feeling of comfort in the applied areas. And it is that pampering their muscles is one of the cares that every boxer must take into account to avoid suffering from fibrillar breaks, elongations and other types of frequent pathologies in contact sports.



3. Neuromuscular taping

Surely on more than one occasion you have seen boxers and athletes from other disciplines with “colored ribbons” over their muscles. In reality, they are muscle bandages that, unlike the classic ones, allow full mobility of the muscle groups involved. They are often used in demanding sports due to their analgesic effect and effectiveness in relieving pain. It also prevents inflammation by draining the affected area. Boxers can use it preventively to protect injury-prone muscles.

4. Energy supplements

The use of energy supplements is more than established in all kinds of sports disciplines. And boxing is no exception. In reality, they are foods prepared and designed specifically for athletes, and although they should not replace meals in any way, they complement the diet avoiding nutritional deficiencies that, otherwise, would cost more to achieve. Whether in the form of bars, gels, powders, candies or even gummies, sports supplements always have a place in every boxer’s backpack.



5. Reusable cold bag

Although there are still those who use the frozen packet of peas to apply cold to their muscles, the most consistent, profitable and professional option is to use a reusable cold bag that allows you to relax your muscles and help in the recovery process. Being ready for the next training or combat is basic and, for this, we must pay attention to details such as muscle recovery. A reusable cold pack will also be a great ally to heal bruises, overloads, bumps, dislocations and other types of common contact sports discomfort.



6. Muscle massager

An avant-garde and innovative product that more and more athletes turn to are massage guns. These products integrate small motors that emit direct vibrations on our muscles. Along with the muscle massager, it is recommended to use Sloan Naturals Fort cream, thus achieving a double action thanks to its high content of medicinal plants such as Arnica and Devil’s Claw. In addition, they also benefit blood flow by reactivating circulation, detect and eliminate trigger points (the origin of many injuries), reduce lactic acid and, in general, promote muscle recovery.



7. Nutritive patches

When we fight or train, we cannot always stop to eat and replenish energy as often as we would like. Thus, a good alternative to permanently nourish our muscles with BCAA’S and vitamins are sports patches. These products are applied to the surface of the skin without causing any discomfort or sensation, they act transdermally and help prevent cramps.