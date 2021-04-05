Seven endings for the thirtieth

04/05/2021 at 4:12 PM CEST

Joel gadea

The timers are already starting for the final stretch of the Bundesliga and, above all, to know when the powerful Bayern Munich will reissue the title for the ninth consecutive season. The income of the group that he directs Hansi flick it is seven points compared to Leipzig, its main pursuer. The victory at Red Bull Arena thanks to a target of Goretzka it paved the way for the Bavarians in this final stretch of the regularity championship and, despite being also alive in the Champions League, it does not seem that their thirtieth salad bowl is going to escape them in these last seven days.

Difficult matches

This Bundesliga final will not be an easy ride for Bayern. The luck of the calendar has wanted to mix affordable duels with complicated matches. To begin with, the leader will have to do with the revelation of the season. Union Berlin will visit Munich, in a duel that should not pose any problem for Bayern, but that is nestled in the middle of the Champions League quarter-finals against PSG, something that can be a distraction, given that the Liga is practically sentenced. However, four highly demanding duels come next. The visit to Wolfsburg opens that ban, which then continues with the game against Bayer Leverkusen in Munich and continues with the visit to Mainz, which is fighting to avoid relegation.

Finally, on what could be ‘D-day’ if Leipzig does not leave more points, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s visit to the Allianz Arena has the appearance of being the game in which Bayern sing the thirtieth alirón. That depends on Leipzig, which does not have a very affordable schedule either, but, beyond that, Bayern would have two more chances to win, on their visit to Freiburg and in the last game of the season: at home against Ausburg. The calendar ahead of the champion is not easy, but his trajectory in the Bundesliga, in addition to the income of seven points compared to the second, supports him to reissue a title that already seems more than sentenced.

Sensitive casualties

For this final stretch, Bayern will not be able to count on Robert Lewandowski until the end of April, due to his knee injury. Neither with Tolisso nor with Douglas costa, two important men in the rotation of Flick whose losses can mean that the headlines are loaded in excess of minutes before such a demanding schedule. In addition, with the final rounds of the Champions League in between, Bayern will have to manage their efforts well. It should be noted that, in the highest continental competition, the Bavarians have a very tough picture if they want to stand in the final in Istanbul at the end of May.

In Europe, if it eliminated PSG, it would face Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals. But in the League, where everything is more than on track, with managing efforts and not stumbling more than it should, Bayern has in its hand to conquer another salad bowl for history. A priori, the day marked on the calendar, if neither of them fails, is May 8, at home to Borussia Mönchegladbach. That day Bayern could lift their thirtieth national title, although, nevertheless, the setbacks of Leipzig or Bayern could alter and advance the date of the alirón at the end of April, in the clash against Mainz or even against Leverkusen.