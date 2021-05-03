Seven design fads that plague many cars in 2021

We have been talking to you about design fashions in the world of cars. Many of the design fads we talked about a little over a year ago are still applicable to cars today – 50% of the market is already SUVs and crossovers. However, in this article I wanted to spin something finer and focus on some of the latest fashions, specific fads that have taken hold in the last two years and that will take time to get rid of. I warn you that we do not leave a puppet with a head: your new car may appear on this list.

Before getting into flour, I want to do a very brief review of some of the design fashions that are still present in many cars today. Fashions like the XXL size rims – I have even tested a 129 hp Volvo XC40 T2 with 21-inch wheels – or the piano black plastics, of which we can not get rid of even wanting to. The knockoffs of off-road protection, fake tailpipes or the angry look of cars have not disappeared either. But don’t worry, other fashions are coming our way that will take us years to overcome.

Five design fads that should disappear from the modern automobile

Contents The happy plastic “piano black” An interior “all screens” Square wheel arches …

1) Split optics

One of the first mass cars to ride split optics It was the first Nissan Juke, which separated the low beam module from the position and indicator lights. Cars like the Citroën C4 Cactus contributed to its popularization and today, we have split optics on a large number of cars. This trend started out shy and has exploded in popularity today. They are very present in cars like the Hyundai Kona or the Skoda Kamiq, in the recently presented Ford Evos, the brand new Citroën C5 X or the new Nissan X-Trail 2021.

Split optics are a useful resource in cars with a large frontal surface. They help to “lighten” your look.

2) Very fine optics

To the optical parties, on many occasions, they join increasingly thin optics. The evolution in LED lighting technology allows it, and like split optics, they are an aesthetic resource widely used in the design of SUVs. However, these tapered and elongated looking headlights they can also be found in all types of cars. In the Hyundai Kona we have them in combination with a split optics, and we can also find them in cars like the new Toyota bZ4X, the Honda HR-V e: HEV, the Mitsubishi Outlander or the future Audi A6 e-tron.

Sometimes they are used for daytime lighting, and not for main lighting.

3) Taillights as wide as the car

This designer fashion has taken hold enormously in the last two years. They were popular in the eighties and the second-generation Saab 9-5 rescued them in the LED era. Porsche adopted them en masse since the launch of the Porsche 991.2, and now they are a very useful aesthetic resource in cars of all kinds. At first they attract our attention and surprise us, but when they start to become ubiquitous, they lose their “grace”. Today we can find them, for example, in the SEAT León or SEAT Tarraco, in the Hyundai Tucson or in the Audi e-tron GT.

These LEDs give the car a futuristic and cutting edge look, but they are becoming more and more common.

4) Gigantic calenders

Large grills are not a novelty today, but in the last two years, the trend has taken hold and spread to all segments and types of cars in existence. We no longer just complain about the huge grills of cars like the BMW X7, because we have those big grills in cars as common as the Hyundai Santa Fe or the Citroën C3 Aircross. These calenders do not have a function beyond aesthetics. They are largely blind grills, with small gaps, enough for the engine to breathe and refrigerated properly.

The grills of the BMW M3 and M4 no longer seem so disproportionate to us.

5) Goodbye logos, hello to giant emblems with the brand / model name

Of all the design fashions that we cover in this article, this is by far the one that bothers me the most. Because it denotes a lack of confidence in vehicle design and above all, in the image of the brand in question. Many cars are losing their traditional logo in favor of the brand or model name in question, spelled out in large chrome characters. I can’t understand it, and I think instead of differentiating the vehicle, it makes it more nondescript and lacking in personality. The brands that sin the most in this design trend are Skoda, Opel or Volvo.

What’s wrong with a discreet emblem or logo? Let the car design speak for itself.

9 design fads that should disappear from the automotive world

Contents 1) Interiors covered in “piano black” plastic 2) Exhaust pipes sticky 3) Grilles by …

6) Slider, touch or haptic controls

And we enter the swampy terrain of usability. Controls for such common functions as turning up the volume on the stereo or adjusting the climate control temperature should be simple to operate and we should be able to do so without hardly taking our eyes off the road. It is an error that they are touch controls, since by touch we cannot recognize if we are pressing them or not. They force us to look away from the road, and they force us to confirm that we have used them correctly by looking at the screen of the car. Nonsense at all levels.

As if the damage to safety were not enough, they stain very quickly.

7) Air conditioners and basic functions integrated in the screen

The touch controls of certain functions already cause us quite a few headaches. The problem is when those functions become fully integrated into a touch screen. The extreme case is the Tesla Model 3, whose only physical controls are the turn signals, gear selector and warnings button. Integrating all the functions on a touch screen is a constant source of distractions and in many cases it goes against one of the most basic commandments of engineering: the best option, and the one that works best, is the simplest.