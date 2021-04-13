Seven Days War: Collector’s Blu-ray Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition of Seven Days War, the film based on the novel by Osamu Sôda

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray of Seven Days War, the traditional Japanese animated film based on the work of Osamu Sôda, released in 2019; awarded as Best Animated Feature Film at the 2020 Sitges Film Festival and which participated in the Official Section of Feature Films in Competition at the 2020 Annecy Film Festival.

The collector’s edition of the blu-ray contains two discs, with the animated feature film in HD quality and also on DVD; separated into three flaps that also includes a 28-page booklet. Regarding the sound tracks, it has audio in Spanish and Japanese (5.1 DTS HD). However, the subtitles are only available in Spanish. The studio in charge of animation is AJIADO and has Yuta Murano in the director’s chair.

Synopsis:

When Mamoru, Aya and their friends decide to leave home for seven days, their little rebellion turns into an open war against the adults. The story stars Mamoru Suzuhara, an introverted high school student who spends his day reading history books, especially on military strategy. After learning that the girl he is in love with, Aya Chiyono, has to move with her father to Tokyo, they run away from home to take advantage of the time they have left to be together. But they will not be alone, but will be accompanied by four friends, hiding from the adults in an abandoned coal factory. But after the first day of fun, they will discover that they are not alone in the factory; Rather, before them there was Malet, a Thai boy who flees from the immigration office. So when the immigration office agents come to take Malet away, Mamoru and his friends decide to repel them, turning their little rebellion into an open war against the adults.

In this way, we are going to analyze the collector Blu-Ray version of Seven Days War (Bokura no Nanokakan Sensō). We hope you enjoy the movie as much as we did. In this way, we have got down to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides, free of spoilers and with interesting additional material, containing a beautiful booklet full of curious facts about Japanese production. So we start with the analysis.

– Sound tracks: Audio in DTS HD 5.1 Spanish and Japanese. – Subtitles: Spanish. – No. of discs: 2 (Blu-Ray and DVD). – Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age. – Director: Yuta Murano. – Study: AJIADO. – Aspect 1.85: 1 and 16/9. – Image: 1080p HD. – Duration: 88 minutes. – Origin: Japan. – Original title: Bokura no Nanokakan Sensō.

Trailer.

Greetings from the director:

Yuta Murano, director of Seven Days War, is introduced, who explains that the story was adapted from a very popular children’s and young adult’s novel that was published more than 30 years ago in Japan. So the biggest problem they faced was adapting the work to today’s audience.

Book:

Composed of 28 pages, which is divided into images of the film, index, introduction to the story, synopsis and plot, original novel, main cast of characters, technical sheet, production notes, interview with Osamu Soda (author of the original work ) and gallery of frames from the tape.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying the Seven Days War Collector’s Blu-Ray, now also available on DVD and basic Blu-Ray (amaray box), thanks to Selecta Vision; to take it home and see it as many times as you want, both in original version and dubbed into Spanish.

Seven Days War – Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray]

Url: Amazon

Availability : InStock

Description : Mamoru Suzuhara is an introverted high school student who spends his free time reading about modern warfare. Upon discovering that his crush, Aya Chiyono, will be reluctantly moving in with her family next week, he musters up enough courage to ask her to run away with him. Consequently, Mamoru, Aya, and four of their classmates set out and camped at the abandoned Satomi coal factory. After having fun on their first day there, they come to the surprising conclusion that they may not be alone in the factory.

Edu16k

5.0 5.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)