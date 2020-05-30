Today we all use, to a greater or lesser extent, a Wi-Fi connection. The history of this technology it’s full of interesting details, and today we are going to share with you seven curiosities about Wi-Fi that perfectly define some of its most important keys, and that will help us, in passing, to get to know it a little better.

Wi-Fi is, as most of our readers will know, a type of wireless connection that allows us to access the Internet from different devices without having to connect them by cable, in a simple and safe way. Its importance is, today, indisputable, but how were its beginnings? Is it a new technology? How far does your degree of adoption go? Do not stop reading, you are going to discover these and other curiosities about Wi-Fi in the next lines.

Seven interesting curiosities about Wi-Fi

1-It is not a new technology

In fact it is probably older than many of our readers. Due to its importance today and what took time to democratize its use it is easy to think that this technology is something current, but nothing further from reality

The predecessor of this technology had its origin in Hawaii in 1979, and its foundation as such occurred in September 1990, which means that he is 30 years old.

2-The human being is a great signal blocker

And the good ones, although not as much as the mirrors. The human being is made up of around 70% water, and water is a natural blocker of Wi-Fi signal. This is one of the curiosities about Wi-Fi that fewer people know, but it is also one of the most important, since it can help us understand why the signal can oscillate so much in places where many people concur at the same time.

On the mirrors the theme is simple, reflect signal and they significantly affect the range and performance of our Wi-Fi.

3-Wi-Fi waves travel in the form of a donut

One of the curiosities about Wi-Fi that has generated the most doubts, but it is also one of the easiest to explain, as we will see below.

The Wi-Fi connection works by radio waves that transfer information from one device to another. This allows two-way communication, essential for us to enjoy the Internet. Well, those waves have a circular shape reminiscent of donuts.

4-In its origins it had many previous names

I know that the name Wi-Fi is so widespread and popularized today that we can’t imagine another name for this technology, but in its earliest stage it was called in very different ways.

Among the most remembered names are WECA, IEEE 802.11b Direct Sequence, WaveLAN, FlankSpeed ​​and DragonFly. Personally I think WaveLan and DragonFly don’t sound too bad, but I stick with Wi-Fi.

5-Wi-Fi connection is a central pillar of today’s world

It is one of the curiosities about Wi-Fi more important and easier to understand. Think for a moment about what your day-to-day life would be like if you couldn’t connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi, and now think about what would happen if such technology didn’t exist. Yes, it would be tremendous.

The world has completely changed thanks to the Wi-Fi connection, and its importance will only grow over time. To show a button, it is estimated that in 2020 they will be connected to the Internet around 50,000 million devices thanks to Wi-Fi.

6-It has been integrated into a large number of objects

Wi-Fi technology has evolved so much that it is easy to integrate it into different objects, but it is still curious to see that it has been used beyond classic devices (PCs, consoles, smartphones, laptops, televisions, printers, etc.).

For example, Wi-Fi has reached products as diverse as water bottles, certain clothing accessories and accessories, walking sticks and other walking aids, and has even been used in cutlery.

7-It can have a range of up to 400 kilometers

One of the curiosities about Wi-Fi less known, since there is a widespread belief that this technology has a very limited scope.

We already know that Wi-Fi moves through donut-shaped waves, and that these are affected by the environment and possible interference, but using specialized professional equipment It is possible to achieve a range of up to 400 kilometers.

Content provided by AVM FRITZ!