7. Diego Costa

The striker often shows up late in the preseason. In 2011, he excused himself saying that he lost his mobile phone in Brazil and that a message had never reached him to let him know what day he returned to training with Atlético de Madrid. In 2019 he refused to train because he was expelled in 8 games and unjustifiably did not go to physical work.

6. Stephen Ireland

The Irishman was important in his country, but decided to leave the team’s concentration before a Euro 2008 qualifying match. Ireland argued that his grandmother had passed away and was provided with a private jet. But everything was false; The young midfielder admitted that he invented the whole plot to be able to leave the concentration of the Irish team and thus travel to visit his girlfriend.

5. Paul Merson

The English midfielder was very talented but his alcohol problems were too serious. At Portsmouth, he asked for a week off to go to a rehabilitation center and overcome his addiction, but instead he went on vacation to Barbados.

4. Ariel Ortega

The player nicknamed the ‘Burrito’ had many problems late in his career. For many years he had problems with alcohol and mistreated his wife. He came to disrespect Simeone and his excuse for everything was to threaten the departing club.

3. Jorge ‘Mágico’ González

The Salvadoran footballer had the talent and could undoubtedly be one of the best in history, but his problems began in Cádiz. He had no discipline, missed training and argued insomnia (for his countless parties). “He lived at night and slept during the day. He always had a different schedule. He was late for training, other times he didn’t show up,” said Pepé Mejías, his former partner.

2. Romario

The Brazilian was a very complete player and on more than one occasion he negotiated with his coach Johan Cruyff to score some goals in exchange for going to the Rio de Janeiro carnival. Jorge Valdano assured, “Romario could go out partying every night by contract”

1. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho was a magician and had fun on the court but he also liked the party and the good life. I didn’t train much. The Brazilian argued chronic insomnia and when arriving late at Atlético Mineiro he blamed the driver. His former coach Allegri said: “He is the laziest and most talented player I have coached.”