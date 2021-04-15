Seven clubs denounce the president of Serie A

04/15/2021 at 3:58 PM CEST

Sport.es

As reported by ‘Il Sole 24 Ore, seven Serie A clubs, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter, Juventus, Lazio, Naples and Verona, sent two letters in which they asked, on the one hand, for the resignation of the president of the League, Paolo Dal Pino, and on the other, they denounced the damages due to mismanagement in matters of the sale of television rights and the arrival of investment funds (which in the end did not take place).

The seven clubs throw him in the face of Dal Pino the months of delay that have occurred in the allocation of television rights by subjecting them to the arrival of investment funds, something that clubs already consider impossible.

At the moment DAZN has carried out a revolution with seven matches that it offers exclusively and another three shared, promoting streaming and altering the hegemony of Sky, leaving the package of the three parties in co-exclusive still to be sold.