In the June 12, 1983 edition, Notícias Populares printed the following headline: “Pest-gay already terrifies São Paulo”. Other newspapers of the day highlighted the advance in Brazil of what they called “gay cancer”. It was thus, with homophobia and alarmism, that AIDS was beginning to be portrayed by most of the press.

In those times, whoever received the diagnosis was given a death sentence together. Hiding HIV status was a rule to survive socially. Nobody wanted to be seen and treated as “AIDS,” a pejorative term used by laymen and intolerants. Almost 40 years later, treatment has evolved and the person with HIV has an almost normal life. Prejudice did not end, however, it started to be more fought on a daily basis.

Famous people who reveal themselves to be HIV + help to break down taboos, inform and raise awareness among the population. This week, the press and social networks echo the decision of singer Leandro Bueno, formerly of The Voice Brasil, to count on being HIV positive. He is married to the model Rodrigo Malafaia, nephew of pastor Silas Malafaia, supporter of Jair Bolsonaro and, like the president, a critic of homo-affectivity.

“How many people do you know who are living with HIV? I can tell you that many, but you don’t know. And the reason is very clear. The lack of information, the fear of the invasive look, the lack of dialogue, the lack of empathy” , wrote Leandro on Instagram. “The biggest virus that we face today is that of ignorance, and just like HIV, it also has no face, nor does it choose sexual orientation.”

Above, Jack Mackenroth, Alberto Pereira Jr. and Conchita Wurst; below, Sandra Bréa, Leandro Buenno, Ongina and Jonathan Van Ness: famous HIV + people face the slap to live with more transparency and freedom

Photo: TV room

The singer Cazuza (1958-1990) and the heartthrob Lauro Carona (1957-1989) were the first TV idols associated with AIDS. But the precursor in the artistic class to verbalize seropositivity and the military for the rights of people with the virus was Sandra Bréa (1952-2000), one of the most beautiful and talented actresses on television. She communicated her condition in the 1990s. She made a special appearance in the soap opera Zazá, shown on Globo in 1997, to emphasize the importance of love in coping with the disease.

In 2018, Austrian singer and drag queen Conchita Wurst, winner of the Eurovision festival, told in an interview that she was HIV + to get rid of the blackmail of an ex-boyfriend who threatened to spread her ‘secret’ to the media. Since she was a dentist, the performer has been active on behalf of the LGBTQ + community and HIV positive people.

Who also uses fame to defend the quality of life of people with HIV and AIDS patients is the model and stylist Jack Mackenroth, a former competitor in the reality show Project Runway. He was the first participant to publicly assume seropositivity in the program’s history. His diagnosis occurred in 1990. He is 51 years old. “I am proud to be an example of a person with HIV who has managed to have a successful life,” he says. Jack is a spokesman and poster boy for several campaigns against prejudice against HIV positive people.

Two other American TV personalities also said “I have HIV”. Highlighted in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ongina told everyone she was HIV positive after winning a race on the drag queens reality show. Hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, from Netflix’s Queer Eye series, commented on this in an interview with The New York Times: “I am a proud member of the wonderful HIV positive community.”

Journalist and actor Alberto Pereira Jr., new presenter of Trace Trends, from RedeTV !, was featured in Veja SP magazine in February, when he revealed that he had lived with HIV ten years ago. He opened intimacy as a protest for a statement by Jair Bolsonaro. “A person with HIV, in addition to having a serious problem for him, is an expense for everyone here in Brazil,” said the president in a conversation with the press.

Since 1996, the federal government has distributed all the antiretroviral drugs that are essential for HIV control through the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). Brazil has international recognition for the quality of the treatment offered to HIV positive people. It is estimated that about 900 thousand Brazilians are living with HIV. The epidemic is stabilized in the country. The free service Dial DST / Aids, 0800-162550, answers questions and provides guidance regarding prevention, testing and treatment.



