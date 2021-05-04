Seven arrested for the shooting between clans in the Pilar neighborhood of Ciudad Real, where the tension is “maximum”

As the Sub-delegation of the Government has informed Europa Press, the existence of evidence has been confirmed that could point to some thirty detonations, corresponding to shots from lead firearms and bullets, and impacts on windows and facades.

The same sources report that the event would be related to a conflict between clans that already staged another brawl at the gates of the Ciudad Real courts a few weeks ago, in which there was an assault with a knife.

The ongoing investigations have not yet linked the existence of a minor wounded man, who apparently had a foot strain.

The autopsy of the deceased, JRTA, 46, is scheduled to take place throughout the morning of this Tuesday. The body has been transferred to the Larache funeral home. Predictably, the judge will decree the summary secrecy in the next few hours.

The events occurred after 9:00 p.m. on Monday when, according to eyewitnesses, they began to hear firearm detonations, counting up to about twenty.