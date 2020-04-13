To be in shape it is not necessary to go outside and kick the asphalt in our sports shoes or go to a gym several times a week to lift irons. If something has shown us the state of alarm is that we can exercise from our homes.

It is not necessary to have a room equipped with weights and machines. A few days ago we talked about video games with which to sweat the fat using a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation or Xbox. Now, we will talk about how we can make Apple TV our personal trainer.

Apple’s multimedia center is known for being one of the best on the market by being standards compliant Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos (in 4K version) and frame rate matching function, which causes the content to be reproduced at its original photographer frequency.

However, Apple TV is used for much more than consuming series and movies from platforms such as Netflix, HBO or Apple TV +. Thanks to your App Store We can download very interesting tools, and several of them related to sports and health.

Finding a substitute to the gym with one of these applications for Apple TV is a little easier. Each of them fits to a type of user with specific objectives and needs.

Adidas Training

Previously known as Runtastic Results, at Adidas Training we have exercises and workouts to train at home without machines or weights, and the possibility of customizing the sessions is offered. Whether it’s to lose weight, tone, burn fat, gain muscle, or get fit in general, workouts are done with bodyweight.

With Adidas Training we will have the closest thing to a personal trainer that will indicate at all times the steps to follow. The plans are tailored to our level of fitness and will help us progress. These are some functions of the app:

Training plans created based on our needs.

Personalized workouts based on the duration and the body area we want to work on.

More than 180 HD videos to follow the instructions correctly.

Workout collections with predefined HIIT workout sessions.

Warm-up exercises and stretching

Integration with Apple Health.

Other features that we find in Adidas Training are motivational quotes and reminders and health and nutrition guides, as well as the possibility of complementing workouts with the Adidas Running app.

The annual subscription price is 49.99 euros, but for a limited time you can get a free 90-day premium subscription with access to all Adidas Training routines, training plans and challenges. Apart from the app for Apple TV, it is also available for iPad and Apple Watch.

Asana Rebel: Yoga and Fitness

With a community of around 10 million users spread around the world, Asana Rebel: Yoga and Fitness is another application that people interested in get fit, lose weight and start a healthy lifestyle they can try. The service offers access to:

More than 100 workouts designed by experts in yoga and fitness,

Personalized workouts according to fitness and health goals.

Workout collections designed to achieve specific fitness goals.

Results by filters: search for objectives, duration, intensity or collection.

Workout Previews: Full videos of the exercise tutorials.

Like Adidas Training, Asana Rebel: Yoga and Fitness integrates with Apple Health to report calories burned, weight and yoga sessions. It is available in several languages ​​such as English, French, German or Spanish. It has applications for Apple TV, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch. Although it has a payment method, you can access free training.

SWEAT: Fitness Kayla Itsines

SWEAT: Fitness Kayla Itsines is the world’s largest women’s fitness community. With the application you get access to training, nutrition guides and help, everything you need to improve life habits. Includes world-class personal trainer programs:

Kayla Itsines BBG: High intensity plyometric training with minimal equipment. Now you have eight more weeks of lower intensity and low impact workouts as a fitness base.

Kayla’s BGB Stronger – Combine bodyweight exercises and gym equipment in 28-minute high-intensity workouts for more confidence in the gym.

Kayla Postpartum – Support new moms to regain their strength and fitness level after having a baby.

Kelsey Wells Postpartum – Resistance workouts designed with weights that include resistance exercises in the gym or at home for women.

Kelsey Wells PWR and PWR at Home: Weight training including resistance exercises in the gym or at home for women; to sculpt muscles, burn fat and improve overall fitness level.

BUILD by Stephanie Sanzo: Powerbuilding ideal for women who want to improve their performance when lifting weights.

FIERCE by Chontel Duncan: strength and high intensity training; for women who want to lose but increase their fitness level.

Sjana Earp yoga program: with Vinyasa-style endurance and Sin recovery cycles to improve flexibility and posture.

There are 28-minute workouts with minimal equipment focused on endurance, challenge, cooldown, recovery and cardio, as well as others designed for the gym that include the use of weights. Menus and recipes of different preferences are also offered: standard, vegetarian, pescetarian, lactovegetarian, ovovegetarian and vegan.

With an Apple Watch it can be integrated with Apple Health. It offers a 7-day free trial training and motivation with apps for the smart watch, iPad, Apple TV, iPhone and iMessage.

8Fit

Another alternative with which to train at home is 8Fit. With an approach similar to the previous ones, it will help us to lead a healthier life thanks to a personal trainer and digital nutritionist through custom meal and workout plans.

8Fit workouts last approximately between 15 to 20 minutes, and can be done at home without specific equipment. In the application we will find:

Nutrition tips and guides.

Weekly meal planner, packed with healthy recipes.

Fat burning exercises.

HIIT workouts to build muscle.

Interactive videos.

Study-backed programs.

The app explains how to do the exercises and their progression, alternatives for the ingredients in each recipe, complete customization of the meal plan and a shopping list to prepare them.

Also compatible with Apple Health and Apple Watch, and in the free version you have access to several free trainings, but to be able to enjoy the app in its entirety you have to subscribe to the Pro version, which can be purchased for three months or a year. It has apps for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Daily Fitness Workouts

Another personal trainer that offers many features in the free modality. With Daily Fitness Workouts we will have access to 10 different exercises for independent body parts lasting 5 to 10 minutes, or randomized full-body exercises of 10 to 30 minutes.

There is a total of 100 exercises and availability of new streaming exercise videos. It is ideal for both men and women, and each video shows the correct execution. In addition, to make most of them, no Internet connection is required.

Integrates with Apple Health, and if you want to expand the capabilities of the app there is a paid version with more exercises, routines and without advertising. It is for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Nike Training Club

Although Nike Training Club does not have an application for Apple TV, it adapts quite well to the television through AirPlay from our iPhone. Completely free, it offers more than 185 workouts strength, endurance, mobility or yoga. These are short workouts only with body weight.

There are daily custom selections based specifically on our routine. The more we train with Nike Training Club, the more personalized the recommendations will be.. In addition, there are personalized training programs that guide us and adjust to our progress, schedule and activities.

In the Nike Training Club training library there are body parts such as the abs and torso, arms and shoulders, glutes and legs. Boxing, strength, endurance and mobility training. The time of each session ranges from 15 to 45 minutesThe levels are beginner, intermediate and advanced, and can be divided into low, moderate and high intensities.

The application also allows choose workouts only with our body weight or with light or complete equipment. In addition, it is possible to get the motivation we need directly from athletes and their workouts such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, Kevin Hart or Michael B. Jordan, among others.

Streaks Workout

We finish the list with Streaks Workout, an application with which to train and whose design and interface differ from the previous proposals, since it is quite minimalist and simple. You can do the training at home or on the street as it has applications for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

We can customize and choose the exercises we want to do, so it can be adapted to any age and type of physical condition. Among its characteristics we find:

30 different types of exercises without using equipment.

The possibility of creating our own exercises.

4 workouts with different lengths (approximately 6, 12, 18 or 30 minutes).

Demonstrations of all exercises.

Tips to help improve technique.

Access to training history.

Auto-play workout music with Apple Music.

Streaks Workout is a paid application, but not a subscription application, but for 4.49 euros can be fully unlocked.