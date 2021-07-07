Seven applications to divide expenses among friends without using Bizum

Summer is that time when friends’ lunches and dinners happen practically every day, but it is also when many take the opportunity to travel and go on vacation. In this context, sometimes It’s tedious dividing expenses evenly or remembering who paid the bill the night before. Until now, the most common is that one person will pay for everything and the rest will make a transfer through Bizum. But when the list is long and the bills pile up, it becomes clear that this is not the best option.

To solve this problem it is enough to have a smartphone and an internet connection since there are several applications that will help us share expenses easily. The specific characteristics of each one are different according to our own interests, but all of them will allow the accounts to be made automatically without any worry about having to ask someone for money as the app will do it for you.

Also of interest:

● The option to collect your salary whenever you want and not at the end of the month is here

● The apps that help you save on your electricity bill

Bizum is one of the best options to share the price of food and drink when you go out in a group. But when the list is long and the bills pile up, it becomes clear that this is not the best option. . Creative.

Settle up

One of the essential applications to make this type of accounts is Settle Up, since it allows to differentiate who should pay whom and even unequal distributions can be introduced. It is free and part of the creation of a group about which later add in a table the expenses and payments already made. The ultimate goal is for everyone to zero in on the table. In this way, everyone will know what has been paid and when they are owed to the other members.

N26

N26 is a digital “neobank” that has recently included a new functionality to its application, that of ‘Split the bill ‘. After making a payment with the card, you can use this option and include the people involved, as well as the amount that each one must contribute to complete said expense. For N26 customers, payment will be made automatically through MoneyBeam, which is an instant transfer service of the entity itself. In the case of not having an account in this bank, those involved will receive a telephone message or an email to make the payment.

Read more

Twyp

With Twyp, unlike the previous applications, you can pay, request and withdraw money from your account if you do not have cash as it allows access to different banking entities. You can send money to any contact you have on your agenda and at no additional cost. Also, for those friends who often forget to pay what they owe there is an option to request money in the form of a notification.

In relation to security, the application has a system of verified payment Furthermore, when carrying out any operation it will always be necessary to enter the PIN digits. Another advantage is that it is available for both iOS and Android.

Divvy

Divvy is the platform designed for those who do not want to bother entering expenses manually. With this application it is enough with take a picture of the lunch, dinner ticket or from any other plan and then drag the prices that the app has detected to the name of the corresponding person. Its operation, like the rest, allows dividing expenses, as well as establishing negative and positive balances.

It is important check that the application has correctly detected the prices before assigning them to the people in the group. In the event of an error, the option of entering the numbers manually is allowed.

Billr

The particular characteristic of Billr is that its functions focus on dividing expenses into restaurants and bars. As it explains on its website, the cost of each individual dish can be added so that each person pays only for what they have consumed or what they have shared. The only drawback is that it is not available for Android, only iPhone users can use it.

Facebook Messenger

Yes, as you hear it, although you will think that the Facebook Messenger application is only for chatting, its functionalities go further. One of them is to do small money transfers to other contacts. These payments can be made between members of the same group through conversation.

To do this, we must look at the bottom of the application, where an options menu is displayed in which you will find an icon with a dollar. By clicking on it, you can send money or request it both to one person from that group, several or all of the members.

See

Finally, one of the best known and most used applications in Verse. It is the alternative to Bizum that everyone uses because it allows you to link to your bank account and transfer payments immediately. In addition, it has advantages over Bizum such as works at European level and it allows transfers from non-Spanish banks. For the rest, its operation is not far from that of the rest of the apps, when entering the expenses, the application allows to recalculate the money that each one must contribute in an adjusted way.

The other side of the coin

IDNET News