settlement of scores between Latino gangs, impacts on facades …

The residents of the Madrid neighborhood of Pueblo Nuevo went to bed scared last night when they heard the detonations of a shooting in their streets. Shortly after, on social networks, a video recorded by neighbors began to circulate where a fight could be seen which ended with races when one of the participants took up a pistol and fired several shots. This is what is known about the event so far.

Where and at what time did the event take place?

The shots were fired on the corner between Collados and Hermanos Gómez streets, in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood, very close to La Elipa, in the Ciudad Lineal district. All the events took place between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Holy Thursday night.

What was the origin of the brawl?

Apparently, the fight between the two groups originated in a pub around the corner where the shots were fired and then spread to the street. In the video you can see a young man carrying what appears to be a large stick.

Were there any injuries and material damage?

The emergency services received no notice of any injured in the area. Which does not mean that some of the contestants did not end up injured in some way: in the video that circulates in networks, you can see a young man who walks away from the scene pressing a sweater against his head.

At the moment, the only material damage reported has been four bullet wounds: two in vehicles, one in a facade and the last in a tree.

What about the gunman?

Nothing, except what has been seen in the video. It is about a young man dressed in a white hoodie and dark pants. He fired the shots without hesitation and, later, he approached a parked white car, apparently a SEAT, opens it and, possibly, hides the gun in it.

Have clues been found at the scene?

In addition to the bullet holes, which will be analyzed. The Police have found, in the surroundings, a knife, a stick and a large cloth.

What is the hypothesis used by the Police?

The of the settlement of scores between Latino gangs. This is what sources from the Higher Police Headquarters believed, although they clarified that it is one of the hypotheses being handled, and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has also assured it. The Provincial Information Brigade has taken over the investigation.

For their part, police unions that published the aforementioned video last night were also targeting this line of investigation. Jupol assured on Twitter that “gangs are a problem that has to be tackled with the utmost force.”

Have there been political reactions?

The mayor of Madrid assured this Friday that “They were very violent incidents, a shooting, between two Latino gangs and we are working to clarify the facts and prevent them from occurring in the future. “

Vox also tweeted about the shooting and, above all, its national leader, Santiago Abascal, who wrote: “We will not allow that in Madrid, or anywhere in Spain, criminals continue to impose their violence. We will expel the illegals and foreigners who commit crimes. Let’s take back our neighborhoods. “