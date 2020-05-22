The president-elect of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Rodrigues, takes on the challenge of commanding Raposa on June 1, staying in office until December 31 of this year. Right after being confirmed as mandatory, Sérgio already has his first priorities in the position, which demands urgency in the solution: paying salaries of employees and athletes, who are two months late, and paying off the debt of R $ 11 million in FIFA, which matures in next week, for the purchase of striker Willian, from Zorya, from Ukraine, in 2014.

Paying off FIFA’s debt is the most tense situation in the new president’s first days in office, to avoid further punishment for Cruzeiro, like the loss of six points in this year’s Serie B for not paying Al-Wahda, from the UAE, 850 thousand euros, for the loan from midfielder Denílson, who played only five games in 2016.

Sérgio Rodrigues says he is talking to advisers and businessmen to obtain resources and resolve these two immediate issues.

-Next week we will pay the salary that is overdue, this is something that is already in our thoughts, not only for the employees, but also for the players and also to start planning for access to Serie A-said Sérgio Rodrigues, who amended the debt with the Ukrainians:

-The priority is Friday (the 29th, with Zorya FC, since the others as they mostly win in the second semester, we will also start treating them to see if we can get some installments, see if someone can accept a player too so we can walk that way – he explained.

The president of Raposa wants to try, even though he is irreversible, to renegotiate the loss of points in the Serie B, trying to dialogue with CBF and FIFA and the Arab club in the case.

-We have already talked to some advisers here today, we already have meetings scheduled and we also do not give up trying to recover the lost points in some way, we will try everything. We have to explain, we are sure that Fifa, CBF and other clubs will understand that Cruzeiro was a victim of previous actions and as a victim he could not be penalized twice, “added the lawyer, 38, who has a tough mission to follow in the rebuilding of the Fox.

