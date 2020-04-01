The footballer of Sant Andreu and son of Quique SetiénLaro Setién has taken advantage of the confinement to answer several questions from his followers on Instagram. One of them has not hesitated to question him for the Barcelona and for the possible return of Neymar to the Catalan team this summer.

“I think Neymar is the best, so yes, Neymar to Barcelona please”Setien’s son wrote, who accompanied his answer with a laugh.

In addition to the son of the Barcelona coach, another who has asked Neymar to return to the Catalan team has been the Brazilian coach. “The best period that Neymar has known is in Barcelona, ​​when he was left to a 4-3-3 and then finished in the center. It coincided with the best time for the national team, ”Tite recently confirmed in an interview for L’Equipe.

“Starting from the side, he used his perception of the game, his speed of reflection and execution, and his improvisation ability while putting in speed. I am talking about the Neymar who is in his physical and mental fullness“Added the coach of Brazil.

Neymar, Barcelona’s goal

It should be noted that the PSG has put Neymar on the market for a price of 150 million of euros. Barcelona would try to reduce its price by putting players like Griezmann or Dembélé in operation.

After the first three years of the contract, if Neymar If requested, FIFA would be required to issue a figure that PSG would be required to accept for its transfer. This would seriously affect the image of the French team, which has led to him putting a price on the striker. Neymar would be willing to play this trick in order to return to Barcelona this summer.