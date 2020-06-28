Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona – La Liga Santander | Soccrates Images / .
A coach who arrives at ‘Blaugrana’ must know his physiology and his football history. What is the magic of this club that has conquered so many eyes? The Valverde thing was a classic symphony next to this very poor version. Luis Suarez already said …
‘Quique’ Setién arrived with a low profile, bringing to Barcelona (supposedly) a showy game that he had managed to apply to lower-ranking teams such as Betis. It is not to discredit this very worthy team, but being on the ‘Blaugrana’ bench is something else entirely. And it has already proven not to measure up.
Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona – La Liga Santander | Soccrates Images / .
With abrupt changes from one game to another, being ‘messidependent’ and leaving Iván Rakitik out of the starting lineup (yes, you read correctly), This coach has made it clear that can’t continue as team leader next season. He has given LaLiga (do you really think he can overcome it against Madrid? does not convince the fans and now also came the criticism of their own footballers.
« The coaches are for something, » said Luis Suárez after the draw against Celta de Vigo. Yes, a brown against an opponent who fights not to descend. So it will be difficult to aspire to great things. What would Valverde say if he opened his mouth to comment on the current affairs of Barça? For much less, they have banned him from his seat.
Celta de Vigo v FC Barcelona – La Liga Santander | Soccrates Images / .
Unintelligible changes. Or rather, inexplicable entitlements. Arthur? Braithwaite? What level are you managing to enter the squad that starts the games at minute zero? Lionel Messi does what he can, and fails. Suarez now begins to be in tune, but his actions are solitary before the ineffectiveness of Antoine Griezmann (separate paragraph for his disenchantment in the Catalan team).
The championship is getting further and further away, they depend on a miracle for those of Zidane to stumble on one of the final dates. No game, apathetic in football and with a reluctance that sleeps fans in front of their televisionsEverything indicates that the great architect of this fiasco has a first and last name: Enrique Setién.